Sold-out CJF Awards to honour journalistic excellence

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is pleased to announce that its CJF Awards annual celebration of journalistic excellence will take place in front of a sold-out audience on June 7.

The sold-out CJF Awards ceremony features (from left to right): Margaret Atwood, Ed Burtynsky, Dr. David Suzuki, Matt Galloway and Serena Ryder. The event takes place on June 7 at the Art Gallery of Ontario. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Among the program highlights is the CJF Tribute honouring Dr. David Suzuki for his exceptional five-decade career in science broadcasting and commitment to educating Canadians on climate change and environmental science. The award will be presented by internationally renowned photographer Ed Burtynsky. Award-winning singer-songwriter Serena Ryder will perform a song in tribute to Suzuki.

The event will also feature remarks by Margaret Atwood, whose writings and activism demonstrate a commitment to the importance of democracy, human rights and environmentalism.

Matt Galloway, host of CBC Radio's The Current, will emcee the awards evening taking place at the Art Gallery of Ontario. The first in-person CJF Awards since 2019 will draw more than 400 journalists, media executives and business leaders from across Canada to celebrate journalism's accomplishments of the past year.

Another highlight of the evening will be the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Michèle Ouimet, who spent 29 years at La Presse covering wars, humanitarian crises and natural disasters. Ouimet is being honoured in recognition of her fearless career and desire to tell impactful stories that provided a voice to the voiceless in Canada and abroad.

"The CJF is thrilled to recognize the exceptional work, talent and enterprise of Canada's journalists - both award recipients and nominees," says CJF president and executive director Natalie Turvey. "We are grateful for the support of the media and business communities in making our annual celebration of journalism a success, demonstrating the vital importance of quality journalism to a healthy democracy."

A live stream of the event will begin at 7 P.M. ET on the CJF Facebook page .

Story continues

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award and CJF Tribute, the following awards will be presented:

The CJF will also recognize recipients of the following fellowships:

For more details on the June 7 ceremony, visit the CJF Awards site .

