Sold-out CJF Awards to honour journalistic excellence

·3 min read

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is pleased to announce that its CJF Awards annual celebration of journalistic excellence will take place in front of a sold-out audience on June 7.

The sold-out CJF Awards ceremony features (from left to right): Margaret Atwood, Ed Burtynsky, Dr. David Suzuki, Matt Galloway and Serena Ryder. The event takes place on June 7 at the Art Gallery of Ontario. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)
The sold-out CJF Awards ceremony features (from left to right): Margaret Atwood, Ed Burtynsky, Dr. David Suzuki, Matt Galloway and Serena Ryder. The event takes place on June 7 at the Art Gallery of Ontario. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Among the program highlights is the CJF Tribute honouring Dr. David Suzuki for his exceptional five-decade career in science broadcasting and commitment to educating Canadians on climate change and environmental science. The award will be presented by internationally renowned photographer Ed Burtynsky. Award-winning singer-songwriter Serena Ryder will perform a song in tribute to Suzuki.

The event will also feature remarks by Margaret Atwood, whose writings and activism demonstrate a commitment to the importance of democracy, human rights and environmentalism.

Matt Galloway, host of CBC Radio's The Current, will emcee the awards evening taking place at the Art Gallery of Ontario. The first in-person CJF Awards since 2019 will draw more than 400 journalists, media executives and business leaders from across Canada to celebrate journalism's accomplishments of the past year.

Another highlight of the evening will be the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Michèle Ouimet, who spent 29 years at La Presse covering wars, humanitarian crises and natural disasters. Ouimet is being honoured in recognition of her fearless career and desire to tell impactful stories that provided a voice to the voiceless in Canada and abroad.

"The CJF is thrilled to recognize the exceptional work, talent and enterprise of Canada's journalists - both award recipients and nominees," says CJF president and executive director Natalie Turvey. "We are grateful for the support of the media and business communities in making our annual celebration of journalism a success, demonstrating the vital importance of quality journalism to a healthy democracy."

A live stream of the event will begin at 7 P.M. ET on the CJF Facebook page.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award and CJF Tribute, the following awards will be presented:

The CJF will also recognize recipients of the following fellowships:

For more details on the June 7 ceremony, visit the CJF Awards site.

The CJF is grateful for the generous support of presenting sponsor Google.

The CJF also thanks sponsors Telus Communications Inc., Labatt Breweries of Canada, Jackman Foundation, Accenture, Meta, lululemon, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Sobeys Inc., Medtronic Canada, CIBC, Rogers, Shaw, McCain Foods Ltd., KPMG Canada, CTV News, TD Bank Group, CBC/Radio-Canada, General Motors of Canada, Intact Financial, Apple News, Blakes, CPP Investments, Canadian Women's Foundation, Canadian Bankers Association, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Centre for International Governance Innovation, The Balsillie Family Foundation, Global News, The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, La Presse, Longview Communications Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Power Corporation of Canada, Torys LLP, Massey College in the University of Toronto and philanthropist Zainool Mamdani.

Thanks also to Porter Airlines, The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, Postmedia, The Canadian Press and CISION for their in-kind contributions.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

#CJFawards

Related Links
http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c3582.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Ovechkin, Ekblad return to practice for Capitals, Panthers

    CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and Aaron Ekblad both practiced on Sunday. Those are excellent developments for the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers. All signs point to Ovechkin being in the lineup for Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series against the Panthers on Tuesday night after missing the final three games of the regular season with what the team is calling an upper-body injury. And Ekblad, who missed Florida’s final 21 games with a knee injury, seems like he

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu eliminated from Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open following a 7-5, 6-1 loss to American Jessica Pegula on Tuesday. Pegula, the tournament's 12th seed, had Andreescu on her heels for most of the match, winning 57.1 per cent of the total serve points available to her. Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, fought off 14 of 17 break points in the opening set, before being broken three times on four attempts in the decisive second set. Pegula advances to the

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft

    TORONTO — Linebacker Tyrell Richards was the first player taken in the CFL draft Tuesday night. The Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse Orange star with the first overall selection. Montreal secured the No. 1 pick earlier Tuesday in a trade with Edmonton. The Elks received the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell — a native of Red Deer, Alta., currently with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts — and the fourth overall selection. Earlier on Tuesday, Montreal secured the nint

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?