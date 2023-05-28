Solarvest Holdings Berhad Recorded A 17% Miss On Revenue: Analysts Are Revisiting Their Models

Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST) just released its latest full-year report and things are not looking great. Solarvest Holdings Berhad reported an earnings miss, with RM366m revenues falling 17% short of analyst models, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.029 also coming in slightly below expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Solarvest Holdings Berhad from three analysts is for revenues of RM523.1m in 2024 which, if met, would be a major 43% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 44% to RM0.043. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM477.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.044 in 2024. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest results. Although there was a a major to revenue, the consensus also made a small dip in its earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target was unchanged at RM1.10, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Solarvest Holdings Berhad at RM1.36 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM0.90. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Solarvest Holdings Berhad shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Solarvest Holdings Berhad's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Solarvest Holdings Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 43% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 20% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Solarvest Holdings Berhad is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Solarvest Holdings Berhad. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Solarvest Holdings Berhad analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Solarvest Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

