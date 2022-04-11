Solaris Reports 616m of 0.6% CuEq in Additional Drilling at Warintza East, Establishes Continuity of Mineralization with Warintza Central

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) (“Solaris” or “the Company”) is pleased to report assay results from a series of additional holes from mineral resource growth drilling at its Warintza Project (“Warintza” or “the Project”) in southeastern Ecuador.

Highlights are listed below, with detailed results in Tables 1-2.

Key Takeaways

Since the discovery of Warintza East in mid-2021, approximately 1km east of Warintza Central, limited drilling has been completed on the open area between the two deposits that would fall into the eastern sector of the conceptual pit design for Warintza Central as uncategorized waste – these results now establish continuity of mineralization between the two deposits with Warintza East remaining entirely open and undrilled to the north, south and east for future potential growth

  • SLSE-06 was collared from the original platform in the middle of Warintza East and drilled west-northwest into an entirely open volume, returning 484m of 0.42% CuEq¹ from surface

  • SLSE-08 was collared from the same platform and drilled northwest into an open volume, returning 142m of 0.65% CuEq¹ from near surface within a broader interval of 536m of 0.43% CuEq¹ from surface

  • SLSE-04 was collared between Warintza Central and Warintza East and drilled west-southwest into a partially open volume, returning 616m of 0.63% CuEq¹ from 276m depth within a broader interval of 892m of 0.50% CuEq¹ from surface, establishing the overlap of the two deposits within the Warintza Central pit shell

  • SLSE-03 was collared from the same platform and drilled west-northwest into a partially open volume, returning 326m of 0.62% CuEq¹ from 276m depth within a broader interval of 818m of 0.38% CuEq¹ from 38m depth, further confirming the overlap of the two deposits

  • SLSE-05, collared from the same platform, was drilled north-northwest into a partially open area, returning 268m of 0.53% CuEq¹ from 446m depth within a broader interval of 714m of 0.32% CuEq¹ from surface

Updated Warintza Central Mineral Resource Estimate expected to be issued in April

To date, 62 holes have been completed at Warintza Central with assays reported for 54 of these and 8 holes have been completed at Warintza East with results reported for all holes

Mr. Jorge Fierro, Vice President, Exploration, commented: “Following the final Warintza Central results released April 4, these results represent the final holes from Warintza East to be included in the forthcoming mineral resource update, and serve to convert what would otherwise be uncategorized waste within the expected pit shell in the area where Warintza Central and Warintza East overlap.”

Table 1 – Assay Results

Hole ID

Date Reported

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Cu (%)

Mo (%)

Au (g/t)

CuEq¹ (%)

SLSE-08

Apr 11, 2022

















8

544

536

0.35

0.02

0.04

0.43

Including

18

160

142

0.56

0.01

0.06

0.65

SLSE-07

632

1069

437

0.29

0.02

0.04

0.37

SLSE-06

0

484

484

0.33

0.02

0.04

0.42

SLSE-05

0

714

714

0.26

0.01

0.05

0.32

Including

446

714

268

0.42

0.02

0.08

0.53

SLSE-04

0

892

892

0.43

0.01

0.04

0.50

Including

276

892

616

0.54

0.02

0.04

0.63

SLSE-03

38

856

818

0.29

0.02

0.03

0.38

Including

276

602

326

0.48

0.03

0.05

0.62

SLS-54

Apr 4, 2022















0

1093

1093

0.45

0.02

0.04

0.56

Including

50

406

356

0.62

0.02

0.05

0.73

SLS-53

10

967

957

0.39

0.01

0.03

0.46

Including

16

192

176

0.65

0.03

0.04

0.78

SLS-52

42

1019

977

0.39

0.01

0.03

0.45

Including

96

578

482

0.55

0.01

0.03

0.62

SLS-51

36

1048

1012

0.38

0.01

0.06

0.47

Including

130

1048

918

0.41

0.01

0.05

0.50

SLS-50

336

458

122

0.14

0.04

0.03

0.30

SLS-49

Feb 28, 2022













50

867

817

0.50

0.02

0.04

0.60

SLS-48

50

902

852

0.45

0.02

0.05

0.56

SLS-47

48

859

811

0.41

0.02

0.05

0.51

SLS-46

48

680

632

0.27

0.01

0.03

0.31

SLS-45

44

608

564

0.37

0.01

0.03

0.41

SLS-44

6

524

518

0.16

0.05

0.03

0.35

SLS-43

138

350

212

0.17

0.03

0.03

0.30

SLS-42

52

958

906

0.42

0.02

0.06

0.53

SLSS-01

Jan 18, 2022

0

755

755

0.28

0.02

0.02

0.36

SLS-41

Dec 14, 2021







0

592

592

0.42

0.02

0.06

0.52

SLS-40

8

1056

1048

0.39

0.01

0.03

0.46

SLS-39

28

943

915

0.49

0.01

0.04

0.56

SLS-38

58

880

822

0.28

0.01

0.05

0.35

SLS-37

28

896

868

0.39

0.05

0.05

0.58

SLS-36

Nov 15, 2021

2

1082

1080

0.33

0.01

0.04

0.41

SLS-35

48

968

920

0.53

0.02

0.04

0.62

SLS-34

Oct 25, 2021



52

712

660

0.36

0.02

0.06

0.47

SLS-33

40

762

722

0.55

0.03

0.05

0.69

SLSE-02

0

1160

1160

0.20

0.01

0.04

0.25

SLS-32

Oct 12, 2021



0

618

618

0.38

0.02

0.05

0.48

SLS-31

8

1008

1000

0.68

0.02

0.07

0.81

SLS-30

2

374

372

0.57

0.06

0.06

0.82

SLSE-01

Sep 27, 2021

0

1213

1213

0.21

0.01

0.03

0.28

SLS-29

Sep 7, 2021



6

1190

1184

0.58

0.02

0.05

0.68

SLS-28

6

638

632

0.51

0.04

0.06

0.68

SLS-27

22

484

462

0.70

0.04

0.08

0.91

SLS-26

July 7, 2021





2

1002

1000

0.51

0.02

0.04

0.60

SLS-25

62

444

382

0.62

0.03

0.08

0.77

SLS-24

10

962

952

0.53

0.02

0.04

0.62

SLS-19

6

420

414

0.21

0.01

0.06

0.31

SLS-23

May 26, 2021



10

558

548

0.31

0.02

0.06

0.42

SLS-22

86

324

238

0.52

0.03

0.06

0.68

SLS-21

2

1031

1029

0.63

0.02

0.04

0.73

SLS-20

April 19, 2021



18

706

688

0.35

0.04

0.05

0.51

SLS-18

78

875

797

0.62

0.05

0.06

0.83

SLS-17

12

506

494

0.39

0.02

0.06

0.50

SLS-16

Mar 22, 2021



20

978

958

0.63

0.03

0.06

0.77

SLS-15

2

1231

1229

0.48

0.01

0.04

0.56

SLS-14

0

922

922

0.79

0.03

0.08

0.94

SLS-13

Feb 22, 2021







6

468

462

0.80

0.04

0.09

1.00

SLS-12

22

758

736

0.59

0.03

0.07

0.74

SLS-11

6

694

688

0.39

0.04

0.05

0.57

SLS-10

2

602

600

0.83

0.02

0.12

1.00

SLS-09

122

220

98

0.60

0.02

0.04

0.71

SLSW-01

Feb 16, 2021

32

830

798

0.25

0.02

0.02

0.31

SLS-08

Jan 14, 2021

134

588

454

0.51

0.03

0.03

0.62

SLS-07

0

1067

1067

0.49

0.02

0.04

0.60

SLS-06

Nov 23, 2020



8

892

884

0.50

0.03

0.04

0.62

SLS-05

18

936

918

0.43

0.01

0.04

0.50

SLS-04

0

1004

1004

0.59

0.03

0.05

0.71

SLS-03

Sep 28, 2020

4

1014

1010

0.59

0.02

0.10

0.71

SLS-02

0

660

660

0.79

0.03

0.10

0.97

SLS-01

Aug 10, 2020

1

568

567

0.80

0.04

0.10

1.00

Notes to table: True widths cannot be determined at this time.

Table 2 - Collar Location

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation (m)

Depth (m)

Azimuth (degrees)

Dip (degrees)

SLSE-08

801485

9648192

1170

959

305

-70

SLSE-07

800749

9648146

1282

1069

84

-50

SLSE-06

801485

9648192

1170

1078

285

-55

SLSE-05

800749

9648146

1282

737

330

-65

SLSE-04

800749

9648146

1282

893

257

-45

SLSE-03

800749

9648146

1282

909

270

-45

Notes to table: The coordinates are in WGS84 17S Datum.

(1) No adjustments were made for recovery as the project is an early-stage exploration project and metallurgical data to allow for estimation of recoveries is not yet available. Solaris defines copper equivalent calculation for reporting purposes only. Copper-equivalence calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 3.33 × Mo (%) + 0.73 × Au (g/t), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$3.00/lb, Mo - US$10.00/lb and Au - US$1,500/oz.

Technical Information and Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control/quality assurance (“QA/QC”) program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and field duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility located in Quito, Ecuador. Drill core is cut in half on site and samples are securely transported to ALS Labs in Quito. Sample pulps are sent to ALS Labs in Lima, Peru and Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Total copper and molybdenum contents are determined by four-acid digestion with AAS finish. Gold is determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge. In addition, selected pulp check samples are sent to Bureau Veritas lab in Lima, Peru. Both ALS Labs and Bureau Veritas lab are independent of Solaris. Solaris is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. The drillhole data has been verified by Jorge Fierro, M.Sc., DIC, PG, using data validation and quality assurance procedures under high industry standards.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jorge Fierro, M.Sc., DIC, PG, Vice President Exploration of Solaris who is a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Jorge Fierro is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4279075).

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

“Daniel Earle”
President & CEO, Director

For Further Information

Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations
Direct: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203
Email: jwagenaar@solarisresources.com

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60%-interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of the words “will” and “expected” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements that since the discovery of Warintza East in mid-2021, limited drilling has been completed on the open area between the two deposits that would fall into the eastern sector of the conceptual pit design for Warintza Central as uncategorized waste and that these results now establish continuity of mineralization between the two deposits with Warintza East remaining entirely open and undrilled to the north, south and east for future potential growth, these results establish the overlap of the two deposits within the Warintza Central pit shell, these results represent the final holes from Warintza East to be included in the forthcoming mineral resource update, and serve to convert what would otherwise be uncategorized waste within the expected pit shell in the area where Warintza Central and Warintza East overlap. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a variety of assumptions including assumptions made about the Company’s ability to advance exploration efforts at the Warintza Project; the results of such exploration efforts; and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Solaris Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable securities laws.


