SolarEdge Technologies' (NASDAQ:SEDG) five-year earnings growth trails the 38% YoY shareholder returns

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) share price is up a whopping 401% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. Better yet, the share price has risen 10% in the last week.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, SolarEdge Technologies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7.5% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 38% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 76.17.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

SolarEdge Technologies shareholders are down 2.6% for the year, but the market itself is up 16%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 38% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with SolarEdge Technologies .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

