My Solar Solutions Offers Solar Battery Backup Amid California Energy Crisis

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / In early September, California endured one of the most intense heat waves in the state's history, with scorching temperatures reaching triple-digits for over a week in a row. In Southern California, soaring temperatures led to increased fire risk, health crises for at-risk populations, and a reliance on power - particularly air-conditioning - that threatened to overload the energy grid.

My Solar Solutions, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

California officials issued warnings throughout the week, asking consumers to limit their power use. However, with temperatures rarely dropping below 80 degrees at night, there was little consumers could do to manage the unprecedented heat. As a result, state officials were forced to use rolling blackouts to manage the spike in usage - a last-resort technique that life-long Californians have experienced before.

With temperatures set to rise again - and each summer seeming to bring hotter temperatures than ever before - My Solar Solutions is helping homeowners navigate the energy crisis and brutal heat waves, providing the answer that helps California residents stay safe and live comfortably without paying a premium to their utility company.

My Solar Solutions, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

My Solar Solutions has introduced new solar solutions in recent months that will serve homeowners throughout California. They are one of the few solar brokers that specializes in battery backup - an energy solution that requires specific certifications and experience. By using a backup battery on their existing solar unit, homeowners can reliably run their air-conditioners throughout the hot summer months without overtaxing the energy grid. It is a solution that benefits not only the immediate consumer but power users throughout the state.

Their battery backup solution is designed to help homeowners avoid blackouts amid an extreme energy crisis. It also delivers critical cost savings to consumers - helping them to avoid the peak energy hours during which rates spike. For residents who want to save big on their energy bills while enduring the summer heat, My Solar Solutions can engineer the answer.

Story continues

Solar batteries store energy produced during peak sunlight hours, giving homeowners an "energy bank" to draw from at night, during inclement weather, and during peak use hours. They deliver greater energy independence while allowing consumers to separate their own energy use from the greater power grid.

California has endured historic heatwaves in the recent past, and temperatures show no signs of going down in the future. Before the next energy emergency, My Solar Solutions recommends homeowners to look into the right solar unit for their property. With years of experience and industry expertise, My Solar Solutions can custom-design a solar solution for every homeowner, providing clean energy, backup systems, and immense cost savings during even the hottest parts of the year.

About My Solar Solutions

My Solar Solutions is committed to helping homeowners find the right solar solution for their property. With industry knowledge and experience, they simplify the solar process when considering solar as a new energy source. Their team searches the best options in the industry and provides an unbiased review on which company and products are best for their clients and properties.

Contact:

Company Name: My Solar Solutions

Phone Number: 619.957.8795

Website Link: https://mysolarsolutions.co/

Email: info@mysolarsolutions.co

SOURCE: My Solar Solutions





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/718189/My-Solar-Solutions-Offers-Solar-Battery-Backup-Amid-California-Energy-Crisis



