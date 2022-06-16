The Solar PV Market is expected to grow by $ 150.13 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.74% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Solar PV Market in APAC 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the solar PV market in APAC and it is poised to grow by $ 150. 13 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 21. 74% during the forecast period.

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solar PV Market in APAC 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284969/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the solar PV market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by favorable government regulations, declining cost of solar PV panels, and increasing adoption of microgrids.

The solar PV market in APAC analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The solar PV market in APAC is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Utility

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies the advances in thin-film solar PV modules as one of the prime reasons driving the solar PV market growth in APAC during the next few years. Also, increasing deployment of microgrids and development of zero-energy buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on solar PV market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Solar PV market sizing

• Solar PV market forecast

• Solar PV market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar PV market vendors in APAC that include ABB Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Golden Concord Holdings Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MVV Energie AG, Renesola Ltd., Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Powergen Pvt. Ltd., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Tata Power Co. Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Waaree Energies Ltd. Also, the solar PV market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284969/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



