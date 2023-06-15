The solar panel stutter encapsulates the insanity of net zero

A worker installs solar panels

Trains and buses are insufferably hot. Beaches and parks are over-crowded with people who are starting to look like pickled lobsters. And it is impossible to get one of the few outdoor tables at a restaurant. We may long for a spell of hot weather throughout our gloomy winters, but when it finally arrives, we realise Britain is very much a country built for clouds and rain.

Still, there should be one consolation. At least all the solar panels, which have cost a fortune, will be generating such vast quantities of energy our electricity bills might finally come down.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Except, it turns out they aren’t especially efficient in the sunshine. It was reported this week that, to keep the grid running we have had to fire up the coal-fired power plants, a high polluting form of energy. It is a moment that perfectly encapsulates the madness of our obsession with “net zero”. The sooner we abandon it, the better.

It sounds so far-fetched that at first glance you might think it the creation of some new AI chatbot. Yet, over the course of this sweltering week, the National Grid was forced to switch on the Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station in Nottinghamshire, ending the longest run without any coal-powered electricity since 2020. Why the drastic move? Two reasons. First, as the mercury ticked up, people switched on the air conditioning and their fans. Both are electricity intensive.

Another reason is that the solar panels we have installed are optimised for temperatures of around 25 Celsius, instead of 30 degrees-plus. High temperatures over the weekend reduced the amount of energy generated from solar panels, with output on Sunday almost a third lower than a week earlier.

Sure, we can fine tune the system. Yet the whole debacle perfectly encapsulates the idiocy of the drive towards cutting out carbon emissions to zero ahead of anyone else in the world. Very few people disagree that climate change is a serious issue, and one that needs to be addressed urgently. But there are two big problems with the way that the political class has turned it into an obsession that overrides any form of logic or common sense.

First, we have invested so much political energy in being a world-leader, even though we are only responsible for a tiny fraction of global emissions, that we are pioneering technologies and systems that have not yet been perfected. This is a gift to other nations, but a penalty for the British public.

Second, there has been so much grandstanding that we have lost sight of the basic tasks of government, which surely include making sure there is enough power to keep the country functioning in hot weather.

It is surely time we admitted a simple truth. We are not going to hit this arbitrary net zero target. All we are doing is imposing huge costs on the economy and society. An embarrassing climbdown is inevitable, and the sooner it comes the better.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.