‘Solar Opposites’ Renewed for Season 5 at Hulu

Hulu has renewed adult animated comedy “Solar Opposites” for its fifth season. The news was announced at a panel discussion about the series at New York Comic Con on Thursday.

The Season 5 renewal comes before the show’s fourth season has even debuted. Season 3 of the series arrived on Hulu in July, with Season 4 set to premiere with 12 episodes sometime in 2023. The series has aired several holiday specials, most recently “Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special,” which arrived on Hulu on Oct. 3.

Justin Roiland, best known for creating Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” with Dan Harmon, co-created “Solar Opposites” along with “Star Trek: Lower Decks” creator Mike McMahan. The series centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission is to protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth. Season 3 saw the group of aliens strive to become less of a team and more of a family.

Roiland and Mike McMahan serve as executive producers alongside Josh Bycel, while 20th Television Animation serves as the studio.

Headed by animation vice president Kelci Parker, Hulu’s adult animated slate over the years has also included “Hit-Monkey,” “M.O.D.O.K.” and “Crossing Swords.”

