Solar Opposites renewed for season 3

Photo credit: Hulu

From Digital Spy

Solar Opposites has been renewed for a third season, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Developed by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, the adult-aimed animated series centres on aliens Korvo (Roiland), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) and Jesse (Mary Mack), who have been forced to take refuge in middle America following the destruction of their more advanced home planet.

Having initially commissioned the show for a two-season run, it's hardly surprising that Hulu has ordered 12 more episodes considering it's one of the streaming platforms most-watched original comedy premiere to date.

Photo credit: Hulu

Related: How Solar Opposites connects Rick and Morty and The Simpsons in one shared universe

Last month, McMahan explained to fans how Solar Opposites differs to time-travelling cartoon comedy Rick and Morty, despite the aesthetic similarities and the fact that Roiland co-created both.

"We really love Rick and Morty, but it centres around Rick. There's no Rick on our show. We really wanted it to feel like more of a classic sitcom that goes off the rails pretty quickly instead of being a sci-fi adventure show," he told SlashFilm.

"I love Dan Harmon [Rick and Morty co-creator], and I think Rick and Morty is a great expression of his comedic point-of-view, but Solar Opposites is more about the things that get me excited.

"I'm a big TV geek, and I wanted to do something that felt aware that it was a TV show in a suburban American setting."

Solar Opposites is available to watch on Hulu in the US. It hasn't been picked up by a UK-based broadcaster yet.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like