Solar Farm Miner Launches a Tokenomically Power Ecosystem with High Rewards

Beirut, Lebanon, May 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Farm Miner, a protocol comprising several critical assets, launched a platform that delivers the highest APR of all. And it’s not just the rewards that draw investors but also the thrill and excitement offered by the platform. Solar Farm Miner was launched recently but has seen exponential growth with the user base seeing a consistent rise.

How does Solar Farm Miner work?

It’s an interesting concept. Solar Farm Miner works on three key assets, BNB, Solar Panels, and Power. Users will deposit BNB tokens in exchange for Solar Panels, and these panels will in turn generate Power. Solar Panels are the smart contract miners here that get to work to generate revenue. Investors will receive up to 14.28% of the power generated in the form of Watts.

This is where the fun part starts! Users will have the option to either sell the generated power for BNB coins or go with compounding (I.E. Convert the generated power into new panels to increase the overall production and the long-term profits).

Power is the key. The more power generated, the higher the revenue.

Also, the Solar Panels do not have a fixed price but depend on the TVL (Total Value Locked). Users with higher TVL will get more Panels for a given amount of BNB coins. This ensures a level playing field and creates an ecosystem that does not give undue favor to users who joined initially..

How can I earn the maximum rewards?

Since everyone cannot be generating the same amount of power - due to varying initial investments - the rewards will, naturally, differ. The trick here is to go with compounding frequently and over longer intervals. Users who do not compound frequently see a lower APR, and as a result, the returns are not as high.

Many recommend the 6:1 compounding rule, where investors compound for 6 days and lay claim on the 7th. But this does not work on a platform like Solar Farm Miner, where the growth number is high. Compounding quickly and for an extended period is the key to maximum rewards.

Can I earn rewards through referrals?

Solar Farm Miner does offer rewards when a user refers more people to the platform. When the one invited makes a deposit or compounds the currently generated power, the user will receive 12.5% of that. This system is devised to ensure that investors understand the importance of compounding and how it can increase the APR. Users get a unique referral link and QR code to invite others to the platforms.

Solar Farm Token is the native token for the platform

The Solar Farm Token often referred to as the SF token, is the native token and will be utilized to support the miners and help advertise the ecosystem. The total supply is capped at 1,000,000,000. Also, a transaction fee of 8% will be imposed on all deposits and withdrawals on the platform.

Besides, the native token can also be used to enter SolarVerse casino, a project currently under development but slated to release soon. More on it in the next section.

All about SolarVerse, the fun MetaVerse

With an idea to expand and explore every possible aspect, Solar Farm Miner will be launching the SolarVerse Casino, where users can gamble amongst each other over a bunch of exciting games, including roulette, poker, and slot machines, among others. The SolarVerse Casino will accept both BNB and SF tokens, or users can compound to gain entry. The idea behind using both these tokens is to create a peg between the price of the two.

The SolarVerse Casino will accept either 100,000 Solar Farm Tokens or 1 BNB. If the price of SF tokens is lower, users will choose it over BNB until the two matches. In case, the value of the 100,000 SF Tokens exceeds that of 1 BNB, the natural sell pressure will cause it to fall, thus creating a peg between the two.

Solar Farm Miner offers the highest APR in the market and is continuously working on ways to ensure stability and transparency in operations. It’s creating something that has not been tried before, and the response so far has been exemplary. The team is now working harder than ever to add new features and make the ecosystem even more fun and interactive, apart from offering high rewards.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do there own research.

