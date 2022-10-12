Solar energy firms struggle as demand goes through the roof

Magnus Bennett - BBC Scotland News
·5 min read
solar panel fitter
solar panel fitter

Solar panel firms in Scotland are struggling to deal with a surge in inquiries from businesses and households, as the energy crisis continues to bite.

Renew Green Energy boss Brian Middleton says his Tweedbank-based business has been "hectic" and "manic", with inquiries flooding in.

"We have never seen anything like this before, just due to the whole energy crisis," he explains.

"Consumers and businesses' costs are going up through the roof.

"We used to be able to order and deliver a project within a week, now it is about three months for delivery of materials.

"There's a bit of a panic and a rush to do something about their energy costs before they can't do anything with it really.

"We have gone from five to 10 inquiries a week to it tripling. We are overwhelmed and we had to bring in extra staff just to cope with that."

Brian Middleton of Renew Green Energy
Renew Green Energy boss Brian Middleton has had to hire extra staff

It is a similar story for Glenrothes-based RB Grant, which says it is handling three or four times as many inquiries as it did a year ago, and is struggling to keep up with demand.

Director Ronnie Grant says: "We are hearing from people as far apart as Orkney and England who are desperate to have panels fitted.

"We are doing what we can but there are supply chain issues with metals and electrical components used in the panels so people are having to wait longer for installation."

Ronnie says he knows of firms that have had to turn away business in the face of soaring demand.

Linda Graham and her family decided to have solar panels fitted on her Hawick home in an effort to tackle soaring energy prices.

"We had a projection done and it was quite scary how much the electricity would be up within five years.

"So we decided just to go for it and try and fit as many panels on as possible," she says.

Linda Graham
Linda Graham says her home now has 18 solar panels

"We have got 18 on and we are producing energy - more than we need at the moment.

"We are waiting on a (storage) battery being fitted. It is a big outlay but I think in the long-term - we have no plans to move house - it will benefit us."

Hugo Lee has also embraced solar energy as a way to keep bills at a manageable level.

The farmer, who is based near the border village of Ancrum, says his electricity consumption has "pretty much halved" since he had 200 solar panels fitted a decade ago.

He explains: "We use them for the farmhouse, farm cottages and also for the drying floor - we dry grain - and we also power our chicken sheds with them.

Hugo Lee
Hugo Lee owns a farm in the Borders

"If we could, we would probably double them in size if we were allowed to.

"When we first put them in it was a five-year payback, now it would be three years."

Helen Melone, senior policy manager at Scottish Renewables, says it makes even more economic sense to install solar panels right now.

"The payback period for a domestic rooftop system is around 12 months, compared to many times that when electricity prices were lower," she said.

Solar power in Scotland

Technicians fitting solar panels
Technicians fitting solar panels

  • There are more than 56,000 households with solar PV (photovoltaic) systems

  • Solar technologies currently account for enough generation capacity to power about 90,000 Scottish homes

  • As a whole, the sector adds about £62m of GVA (Gross Value Added) to Scotland's economy and supports 2,390 jobs.

  • Solar energy has the highest backing of all renewable energy technologies among the British public, with 90% of people supporting or strongly supporting its development

Source: Scottish Renewables

Meanwhile, the Scottish government is being urged to give solar energy greater prominence in its net zero plans.

Industry group Solar Energy Scotland (SES) is pressing the government to introduce "a robust plan of action" as ministers prepare to publish a new energy strategy and just transition plan.

It wants ministers to commit to a minimum target of 4GW of solar energy across Scotland by 2030 and "declare a level of ambition" for 6GW, claiming the move could deliver more than 8,500 jobs.

According to the organisation, installed capacity in Scotland - on rooftops and on the ground - is about 400MW, and lags far behind other parts of the UK and nations like Denmark, which is on the same latitude as Scotland.

The industry argues that ministers have set ambitions for wind and other technologies like heat pumps, but continue to leave out solar power.

"For too long solar has suffered unconscious bias that Scotland's weather better suits other renewable energy technologies that harness power from wind and water," says a report issued by SES.

"This has resulted in solar being largely overlooked over the last decade as Scotland seeks to decarbonise its economy.

"The solar resource in Scotland is enormous. If all the sun's energy that hits the island of Hoy could be collected this would meet all of Scotland's energy needs, including power, heat and transport."

A Scottish government spokesman said it recognised the importance of solar power in contributing towards net zero.

"We remain committed to continuing to work with the solar sector to provide a supportive policy framework to help it continue to grow," he said.

"We have been working closely with industry in recent months to co-design our solar vision which will be published in our energy strategy and just transition plan later this year and provide the certainty needed for investment in our energy transition."

Latest Stories

  • Baseball-Ex-Angels employee Kay sentenced to 22 years after overdose death of pitcher Skaggs

    Former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay, who in February was found guilty of distributing a controlled substance to late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said. Skaggs, 27, died on July 1, 2019 while on a team trip to Texas and an autopsy showed oxycodone, fentanyl, and alcohol in his system. At trial, government prosecutors presented evidence that Kay had distributed the pills, including a 30-milligram oxycodone tablet that had been laced with the powerful synthetic opiate fentanyl, to Skaggs.

  • Australians arrested over alleged Sri Lanka bribes for lucrative contracts

    It follows a decade-long investigation with several countries into lucrative business contracts.

  • Virgin jumbo arrives in Cornwall for UK space launch

    The aeroplane that will be used for next month's historic orbital mission arrives for rehearsals.

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2