After the recent Lunar Eclipse, the first Solar Eclipse of the year 2021 will take place on 10 June 2021. A Solar Eclipse happens when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and blocks the sunlight. The Moon casts its shadow on the Earth, and there comes a point during the course of the eclipse, when a ring-like shape appears around the moon.

"On that day, the moon in its elliptical orbit of Earth will lie too far from us to cover over the sun completely. So a bright annulus – or ring – will surround the new moon silhouette at mid-eclipse. It’s the outer rim of the sun, not quite hidden from view," reported EarthSky.

This kind of eclipses are also called 'ring of fire'.

Solar Eclipse 2021: Timing

According to timeanddate, the Solar Eclipse will begin at 08:12:20 (UTC) on 10 June, and will go on till 13:11:19 (UTC), 10 June 2021.

Solar Eclipse 2021: Where & How to Watch

The Solar Eclipse will not be visible in all of India. Only parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh will witness it. Therefore, people form other parts of India will have to watch the Eclipse online.

Apart from these two places, Solar Eclipse will be visible from some parts of Canada, Russia, and Greenland.

According to EarthSky, "It starts at sunrise in Ontario, Canada (on the north side of Lake Superior). Then the eclipse path circles across the northern reaches of the globe. Midway along the path, the greatest eclipse occurs at local noon in northern Greenland. Afterwards, the annular eclipse path swings by the Earth’s North Pole. It ends at sunset over northeastern Siberia."

(With inputs from EarthSky and timeanddate)

. Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.Solar Eclipse 2021: Date, Time & How to Watch the ‘Ring of Fire’BCCI’s Domestic Compensation: Players Suggest How to Divide Funds . Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.