Solar Alliance appoints Brian Timmons Chairman of Board of Directors

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tennessee, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTCQB: SAENF) is pleased to announce that Brian Timmons has been appointed Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Timmons was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors on September 13th, 2021. Mr. Timmons replaces Michael Clark, who continues in his roles of Director, CEO and President of Solar Alliance.



“I am really excited to accept this appointment as Chairman of Solar Alliance, a company on the cusp of sustained, dynamic growth in this rapidly growing industry,” said Chairman Brian Timmons. “We fully intend to realise this potential for the benefit of the company, our shareholders and the planet.”

“Building a strong, independent board of directors is imperative for our future growth and appointing Mr. Timmons as independent Chairman contributes to that process,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Serving Solar Alliance as Chairman has been an honour and I look forward to working closely with Mr. Timmons and the rest of our board of directors as we continue to grow this company.”

Mr. Timmons is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, with over 30 years of experience in senior positions within companies across a range of industries, including fund management, investment banking (in Irish Life Assurance Co. and AIB Capital Markets PLC respectively), healthcare technology, bioscience, alternative energy and resource companies, e-commerce, telecoms and software IT.

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and Illinois and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

