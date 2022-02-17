Solar Alliance appoints Brian Timmons Chairman of Board of Directors

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tennessee, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTCQB: SAENF) is pleased to announce that Brian Timmons has been appointed Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Timmons was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors on September 13th, 2021. Mr. Timmons replaces Michael Clark, who continues in his roles of Director, CEO and President of Solar Alliance.

“I am really excited to accept this appointment as Chairman of Solar Alliance, a company on the cusp of sustained, dynamic growth in this rapidly growing industry,” said Chairman Brian Timmons. “We fully intend to realise this potential for the benefit of the company, our shareholders and the planet.”

“Building a strong, independent board of directors is imperative for our future growth and appointing Mr. Timmons as independent Chairman contributes to that process,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Serving Solar Alliance as Chairman has been an honour and I look forward to working closely with Mr. Timmons and the rest of our board of directors as we continue to grow this company.”

Mr. Timmons is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, with over 30 years of experience in senior positions within companies across a range of industries, including fund management, investment banking (in Irish Life Assurance Co. and AIB Capital Markets PLC respectively), healthcare technology, bioscience, alternative energy and resource companies, e-commerce, telecoms and software IT.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)
Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and Illinois and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

