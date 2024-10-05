Solanke starts as Postecoglou makes 7 changes – Predicted Tottenham XI v Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur continued their perfect start to the new Europa League era with a 2-1 win over Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

Ange Postecoglou’s side picked up where they left off in the 3-0 win over Qarabag FK in the curtain-raiser, claiming a nervy victory in Hungary.

The Australian tactician named a heavily rotated starting line-up for the contest, with the likes of Mikey Moore, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Will Lankshear coming into the XI.

The young guns gave a good account of themselves, but goals from Pape Matar Sarr and the in-form Brennan Johnson helped the north Londoners claim a narrow win.

A late goal from Barnabas Vargas set up a nervy ending, but Spurs held on to claim maximum points and maintain their perfect start.

This weekend, Tottenham turn their attention to Premier League action as Postecoglou’s troops prepare for a tricky trip to the South Coast where they’ll face Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs will head into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The north Londoners will have a five-match winning streak to preserve at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, but they’ll need to be on their A-game to come away with maximum points.

Predicted XI vs Brighton

Postecoglou is expected to ring the changes for this weekend’s Premier League showdown, with up to seven players set to return to the first team.

Guglielmo Vicario will retain his spot between the sticks with a familiar back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Destiny Udogie ahead of him.

Dejan Kulusevski has been a different player since taking up the number eight role and will be looking to continue his fine form alongside Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison in the middle of the park.

Skipper Son Heung-min is out, so Timo Werner retains his place on the left flank, alongside £65 million star Dominic Solanke and Johnson in attack.

Predicted XI: Vicario; Udogie, Van de Ven, Romero, Porro; Maddison, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Werner, Solanke, Johnson.