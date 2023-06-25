Solange Knowles Marks Birthday with Post Including a Sweet Jetski Moment and Dancing Video with Sister Beyoncé

Solange celebrated "all the black women who lift me up and bring me joy every day!” in a birthday post on Instagram.

Solange Knowles/Instagram Solange Knowles and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Solange and Beyoncé are closer than ever!

Solange gave a shout-out to her sister Beyoncé and “all the black women” in her life on her 37th birthday on Saturday, as she shared videos of herself with friends and family — including two that featured her dancing and riding a jetski with her superstar sibling — on Instagram.

“@cancersznisforever !!! 🎂S/o all the black women who lift me up and bring me joy every day!,” Solange captioned the carousel of videos. “All I want for my birthday is to give gratitude that God chose me to be black and woman, and to bump Yes Sirrr like 4, 5 times in a hot tub w my frennnns…🥂."

In one clip, the “Binz” singer shared a happy moment with Beyoncé as the pair rode a jetski together. The sisters wore matching black life vests as Solange sat behind her older sister. Clearly loving every minute of their time together, the famous sisters — who both wore sunglasses and huge smiles — excitedly shouted and whooped as they sped along the water.

In a separate video from the post, Solange wore a black blazer and a pair of green drop earrings with a braided ponytail as she danced beside her sister and other friends. Beyoncé also wore a black blazer with structured shoulders, and added a plunging orange silk top and a sparkly embellished necklace. Straight hair and chic gold eyeshadow completed the "Drunk in Love" singer's look.



Solange/Instagram Solange, her sister Beyoncé and mom Tina Knowles-Lawson

Beyoncé — who is currently on her Renaissance World Tour — wasn’t able to celebrate with Solange on her birthday, and so gave tribute to her sister in another way. Performing in Frankfurt, Germany, Beyoncé directed a stadium-filled audience to wish Solange a Happy Birthday.

"Everybody, on the count of three, say ‘Happy birthday Solange,’” Beyoncé said in a video shared on Instagram, as she wore a black vinyl bodysuit with sheer gloves and tights onstage. “One…two…three…” The audience shouted the words as Beyoncé joined in with them. “I love you!” she added, as she put her hand to her chest.

Mom Tina Lawson and Dad Mathew Knowles also gave tribute to Solange on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful , Talented, Smart, Creative , , genius daughter!! I love you with all of my heart!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹🎂🎂🎂," Lawson wrote, while Knowles posted:

“Solange, on this special day, I wish for you to experience an abundance of love, joy, and fulfillment,” he wrote. “May your creative well never run dry, and may your journey be filled with exciting adventures, profound growth, and endless possibilities. May you continue to inspire and empower others, as you have done so remarkably!”

