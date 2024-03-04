Solange and Ice Spice Star in New Heaven by Marc Jacobs' Spring 2024 Campaign

Heaven by Marc Jacobs just dropped its Spring 2024 campaign and once again, it's a stellar line-up of fashion faves. Ice Spice returns, joined by Solange, Hayley Williams and Grimes, captured by photographer Zamar Velez and styled by Danielle Emerson.

Spotlighting new season takes on signature silhouettes like the Kiki boots and classic shoulder bags, Spring 2024 presents bow-adorning corsets and skirts, sweet gingham dresses and grunge-inspired grey tees alongside graphic knitwear, plush hoodies and printed satin dresses.

The campaign showcases each Heaven star in different habitats, with Grimes pictured in a deep and dark forest, Williams captured in a heart-shaped tiled bathtub and Ice Spice amidst a moody backdrop. The new campaign follows a slew of collaborative releases from the brand, including new Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS Mary Janes and Bhad Bhabie's pregnancy debut.

Take a look a the full campaign above and head to the Heaven website for a closer look at the new season offering.

