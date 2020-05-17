'Solace and healing': Ireland turns to poetry to ease lockdown strain

Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

More than 1,000 people have died and the long lockdown, which begins to ease from Monday, has kept others apart, but Ireland has found at least one comfort in the time of coronavirus: poetry.

New poems are being commissioned and performed and old poems are being rediscovered in a nation long synonymous with the written word.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Social media hums with quotes, poets read verses over the phone to people in isolation and households hang banners with favourite lines.

Related: Up close and sensational: the best monologues made during lockdown

Health officials use an old poem by the president, Michael D Higgins, in a campaign to reinforce physical distancing, while Higgins collaborates on a new one with schoolchildren. The taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, channels Seamus Heaney so often in speeches that he is accused of being a super-spreader in a poetry pandemic.

“I guess people find solace in it,” said Stephen James Smith, Dublin’s unofficial poet laureate. “People need poetry during big moments in life. And right now maybe they have more time to reflect.”

Companies and charities have asked Smith to pen new works, one of which, Collectively Counting, was published as the accompaniment to a short, lyrical film of deserted Dublin streets. The poem reflects on isolation, anxiety and solidarity, while counting up to 10.

“We’re seeing charts and statistics all the time and it can be disorientating, they’re not always tangible,” said Smith, who worries about the pandemic’s mental health impact. “The piece is sombre. I feel it’s the job of the poet to question, even if those questions are unanswered.”

Poetry Ireland, a state-funded arts group, teamed up with the charity Alone to create the Poetry Line, an initiative to connect poets with elderly people in isolation.

Briefed in advance about the cocooners’ literary preferences, the poets phoned on 30 April – Ireland’s designated national poetry day – and read selected poems, an experiment to be repeated in coming weeks.

Story continues

John Keane, 76, a County Offaly farmer, requested William Butler Yeats’s Easter, 1916, about the Irish rising, because of the renewed resonance of the lines: “All changed, changed utterly/A terrible beauty is born”.

Keane knew the entire poem, so at the suggestion of Vincent Woods, the poet and playwright who phoned him, they took turns to recite verses. Woods then recited a work by Pearce Hutchinson. “It was delightful. We both enjoyed the experience,” said Keane.

Enda Wyley, a poet and children’s author, recited No Second Troy to another Yeats fan, a woman in Sligo. “She put me on speaker so the whole family listened. Poetry comes to the fore in moments of crisis, maybe because of the instant impact. It does offer solace and healing.”

Wyley also recited a poem by Eavan Boland, who died on 27 April, aged 75, after a celebrated career. Poets mourned but were unable to attend the funeral, said Wyley. “So what did we do? We turned to our poetry. Poets are beginning to write new stuff.”

Half a dozen recently connected via Zoom for a reading to be aired at a Dublin festival this weekend, said Wyley. “We’re finding different ways of getting poetry out there.”

Health officials have based a TV ad promoting physical distancing on Take Care, a 1993 poem by Higgins, who published collections before becoming president. He also penned the first and last lines of a poem in collaboration with schoolchildren last month.

A line from Heaney, a former Nobel laureate, has become an almost ubiquitous refrain on banners, airwaves and social media: “If we winter this one out, we can summer anywhere.”

Varadkar has quoted Heaney at least three times in televised addresses. For Miriam Lord, an Irish Times columnist and humorist, it was too much. “The taoiseach has succumbed completely to the Heaney bug and is now a super-spreader … Leo must poetically distance himself immediately. Because this thing is infectious.”