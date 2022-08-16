Solésence Beauty Science Wins Cosmopack North America Formulation Award, Announces New Market-Ready Products in Lip Category

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence Beauty Science, a leader in inclusive, mineral-based beauty products for skincare and makeup brands, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, today announced that their market-ready product, Multi-Cultural Magic SPF 50+ featuring Kleair™, was named as the winner of the prestigious Cosmopack Award for Formulation. The Company has also debuted two new market-ready products focused on innovation in the skin and sun sector, across makeup and skin care categories.

The winning formula, Multi-Cultural Magic SPF 50+ featuring Kleair™, was envisioned to create a clean, inclusive, mineral-based UV protection skincare product that is a pleasure to use. Using the unique benefits of Kleair™, a proprietary technology that is available only through Solésence products, Multi-Cultural Magic unlocks a suite of skin health benefits — from broad-spectrum, mineral-based, and non-nano UV protection to free radical prevention — while also demonstrating moisturization benefits. The formula, which was specifically designed with all skin tones in mind, leaves skin feeling smooth and moisturized, while extremely high-transparency zinc oxide reduces the signs of early aging, such as fine lines, blotchiness, and an uneven skin appearance.

The Cosmoprof North America Awards and Cosmopack North America Awards “formally recognize the absolute best in beauty products, celebrate innovation, and honor excellence in packaging design and formulation,” according to the Awards website. It is “a one-of-a-kind celebration honoring the trailblazers and risk-takers breaking away from the beauty status quo.” The Cosmopack North America Awards in particular bring “awareness to the immense value that lies in the formulation, technology and packaging design and take in special consideration the new technologies that lie underneath our beauty industries.”

The Formulation category, which included makeup, skincare and all other cosmetics categories, had been narrowed to four finalists on June 20, 2022, based upon each submission’s perceived innovation, marketability, technology, quality and overall sustainability. The winners were then announced after a live jury panel assessed the final four finished formulas at Cosmoprof in Las Vegas.

The win comes alongside the launch of two additions to the Solésence market-ready products menu: Nude Lip Oil SPF 40+ and Protective Lip Balm SPF 30+. Each of these white label products for brands leverages the Kleair™ technology to achieve elegant, mineral-based skin health formulas in makeup and skin care, respectively. In each product, the innovation-driven approach incorporates the latest trends while tapping into market drivers across beauty and personal care, including convenience, multi-functional skin heroes, and skin health.

About Solésence Beauty Science   
Solésence, LLC, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

About Nanophase Technologies  
Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and wellbeing. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

Forward-Looking Statements   
This press release contains words such as “expects,” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 31, 2022. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

Media Contact:
Emma Harper
Email: eharper@solesence.com
Phone: (630) 686-1574

Investor Relations Contact:
Phone: (630) 771-6736



