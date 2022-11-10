Sol-Gel Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

  • Growth trends for TWYNEO and EPSOLAY continue to improve, demonstrating robust uptake by prescribers

  • Sol-Gel’s cash runway expected to extend through the end of the first quarter of 2024

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL), a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing, commercializing or partnering branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

Alon Seri-Levy, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Sol-Gel, stated, “We are very pleased with the continued growth trajectory for both TYWNEO and EPSOLAY and the effective commercial efforts of our partner, Galderma. We continue to see prescriber adoption, have received positive feedback from the dermatology community, and are pleased to report that royalty growth is now in line with volume growth.”

“We are now realizing a royalty stream from net sales of both of our partnered products and are turning our attention to building out our pipeline and to identifying new revenue-generating opportunities for our products in international markets.”

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Corporate Developments

  • Continuous improvements in growth trends, prescriber uptake and payer coverage for newly launching brands, TWYNEO and EPSOLAY.

  • In October, Sol-Gel announced the appointment of Michael Glezin to the position of Vice President, Business Development.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue was $0.3 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, which was received from the Sol-Gel’s commercial partner, Galderma, resulting from the sales of EPSOLAY and TWYNEO, and recorded as license revenue.This comparesto $8.8 million of revenue for the same period in 2021, which consisted of$7.5 million in Galderma licensing revenue and $1.3 million in collaboration revenue from partner Padagis.

Research and development expenses were $2.0 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, compared to $6.0 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease of $4.0 million was mainly attributed to a decrease of $2.3 million in expenses related to TWYNEO and EPSOLAY and a decrease of $1.8 million in research and development expenses related to the development of Sol-Gel’s proprietary assets.

General and administrative expenses were $1.8 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease of $0.3 million was mainly attributed to a decrease in professional services.

Sol-Gel reported a loss of $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $1.3 million for the same period in 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, Sol-Gel had $25.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and deposits, and $9.8 million in marketable securities for a total balance of $35.3 million. the Company expects that its existing cash resources together with cash receipts from its previously announced agreements with Galderma regarding EPSOLAY and TWYNEO and the generics sale agreement with Padagis, will enable funding of operational and capital expenditure requirements through the first quarter of 2024.

About EPSOLAY

EPSOLAY is a topical cream containing benzoyl peroxide, 5%, for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. EPSOLAY utilizes a proprietary technology to encapsulate benzoyl peroxide within silica-based microcapsules to create a barrier between the medication and the skin. The silica-based shell is designed to slowly release benzoyl peroxide over time to provide a favorable efficacy and safety profile.

Visit www.epsolay.com for further information, including full Prescribing Information.

About TWYNEO

TWYNEO is a topical cream containing a fixed-dose combination of tretinoin, 0.1% and benzoyl peroxide, 3% cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. TWYNEO is the first acne treatment that contains a fixed-dose combination of benzoyl peroxide and tretinoin. Tretinoin and benzoyl peroxide are widely prescribed separately for acne vulgaris; however, benzoyl peroxide causes degradation of the tretinoin molecule, thereby potentially reducing its effectiveness if used at the same time or combined in the same formulation. TWYNEO uses silica (silicon dioxide) core shell structures to separately micro-encapsulate tretinoin crystals and benzoyl peroxide crystals enabling inclusion of the two active ingredients in the cream.

Visit www.twyneo.com for further information, including full Prescribing Information.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leveraged its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for TWYNEO, which is approved for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, which is approved for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Both drugs are exclusively licensed to Galderma for U.S. commercialization. Founded in 1981, Galderma is the world’s largest independent dermatology company.

The Company’s pipeline also includes topical drug candidates SGT-210, SGT-310 and SGT-510 under investigation for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic indications.

For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits we expect to receive under our agreement with Galderma; expected net sales and royalty income in line with volume growth of EPSOLAY and/or TWYNEO; and our expected cash runway. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the risk that we will not receive all of the anticipated benefits under our agreement with Galderma, the risk that EPSOLAY and/or TWYNEO will not provide treatment to the number of patients anticipated, risks that our cash runway will be shorter than expected, risks relating to the effects of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as well as the following factors: (i) the adequacy of our financial and other resources, particularly in light of our history of recurring losses and the uncertainty regarding the adequacy of our liquidity to pursue our complete business objectives; (ii) our ability to complete the development of our product candidates; (iii) our ability to find suitable co-development partners; (iv) our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates in our target markets, the potential delay in receiving such regulatory approvals and the possibility of adverse regulatory or legal actions relating to our product candidates even if regulatory approval is obtained; (v) our ability to commercialize our pharmaceutical product candidates; (vi) our ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; (vii) our ability to manufacture our product candidates in commercial quantities, at an adequate quality or at an acceptable cost; (viii) our ability to establish adequate sales, marketing and distribution channels; (ix) acceptance of our product candidates by healthcare professionals and patients; (x) the possibility that we may face third-party claims of intellectual property infringement; (xi) the timing and results of clinical trials that we may conduct or that our competitors and others may conduct relating to our or their products; (xii) intense competition in our industry, with competitors having substantially greater financial, technological, research and development, regulatory and clinical, manufacturing, marketing and sales, distribution and personnel resources than we do; (xiii) potential product liability claims; (xiv) potential adverse federal, state and local government regulation in the United States, Europe or Israel; and (xv) loss or retirement of key executives and research scientists. These and other important factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 4, 2022, as amended, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Irina Koffler
Investor relations, LifeSci Advisors
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com 
+1 917 734 7387

Sol-Gel Technologies
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
gilad.mamlok@sol-gel.com

 

SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

A s s e t s

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

20,085

 

 

$

8,501

 

Bank deposits

 

 

21,448

 

 

 

17,000

 

Marketable securities

 

 

1,709

 

 

 

9,799

 

Receivables from collaborative arrangements

 

 

13,065

 

 

 

10,783

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

800

 

 

 

1,472

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

57,107

 

 

 

47,555

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term receivables from collaborative arrangements

 

 

7,402

 

 

 

-

 

Restricted long-term deposits and cash

 

 

1,298

 

 

 

1,287

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,051

 

 

 

728

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

1,501

 

 

 

988

 

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

 

 

830

 

 

 

730

 

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

12,082

 

 

 

3,733

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

69,189

 

 

$

51,288

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

766

 

 

$

167

 

Other accounts payable

 

 

10,145

 

 

 

1,741

 

Current maturities of operating leases liabilities

 

 

781

 

 

 

689

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

11,692

 

 

 

2,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating leases liabilities

 

 

810

 

 

 

193

 

Liability for employee rights upon retirement

 

 

1,093

 

 

 

1,024

 

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

 

 

1,903

 

 

 

1,217

 

COMMITMENTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

$

13,595

 

 

$

3,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary Shares, NIS 0.1 par value – authorized: 50,000,000 as of
December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022; issued and outstanding:
23,000,782 and 23,129,469 as of December 31, 2021 and September
30, 2022, respectively.

 

 

638

 

 

 

638

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

233,098

 

 

 

234,116

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(178,142

)

 

 

(187,280

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

55,594

 

 

 

47,474

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$

69,189

 

 

$

51,288

 


SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

Three months ended

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

COLLABORATION REVENUES

$

2,965

 

 

 

-

 

 

$

1,336

 

 

 

-

 

LICENSE REVENUES

$

7,500

 

 

$

3,783

 

 

$

7,500

 

 

$

261

 

TOTAL REVENUE

 

10,465

 

 

 

3,783

 

 

 

8,836

 

 

 

261

 

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

 

15,388

 

 

 

8,465

 

 

 

5,989

 

 

 

2,042

 

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

 

6,625

 

 

 

5,357

 

 

 

2,129

 

 

 

1,844

 

OTHER INCOME, net

 

554

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

554

 

 

 

-

 

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

 

(10,994

)

 

 

(10,039

)

 

 

1,272

 

 

 

(3,625

)

FINANCIAL INCOME, net

 

184

 

 

 

901

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

218

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

$

(10,810

)

 

$

(9,138

)

 

$

1,286

 

 

$

(3,407

)

BASIC INCOME (LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE

 

(0.47

)

 

 

(0.40

)

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

(0.15

)

DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE

 

(0.47

)

 

 

(0.40

)

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

(0.15

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE :

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC

 

23,043,701

 

 

 

23,128,469

 

 

 

23,097,379

 

 

 

23,129,469

 

DILUTED

 

23,043,701

 

 

 

23,128,469

 

 

 

23,682,601

 

 

 

23,129,469

 


