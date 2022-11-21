Sol Barer Is The Independent Chairman of the Board of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) And They Just Picked Up 5.7% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Sol Barer, the Independent Chairman of the Board of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) recently shelled out US$96k to buy stock, at US$0.48 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 5.7%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

NexImmune Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Grant Verstandig made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$679k worth of shares at a price of US$4.14 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.45. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While NexImmune insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$2.23 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of NexImmune

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 21% of NexImmune shares, worth about US$2.4m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NexImmune Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of NexImmune we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that NexImmune has 7 warning signs (3 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

