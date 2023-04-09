Sokolov scores first NHL goal, Senators beat Lightning 7-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Egor Sokolov scored his first NHL goal and the Ottawa Senators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 on Saturday night.

Drake Batherson, Julien Gauthier, Patrick Brown, Alex DeBrincat, Mark Kastelic and Claude Giroux, into an empty net, also scored for Ottawa. Cam Talbot made 19 saves.

Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, and Brian Elliott stopped 33 shots. The Lightning, locked into a first-round playoff series with Toronto, have lost three straight.

Sokolov intercepted Erik Cernak' pass and scored to give the Senators a 5-3 lead early in the third period.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host Toronto on Tuesday night to open season-ending two-game homestand.

Senators: Host Carolina on Monday night in regular-season home finale.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press