Sokoglam is having a Friends & Family Sale: Save 20% off these K-beauty must-haves

Whether you’re chasing “glass skin,” “cream skin” or “dumpling skin,” as celebrity makeup artist Nam Vo likes to call it, there’s no arguing that Korean beauty trends are the epitome of skin goals. But the K-beauty approach to skin, consisting of oils, essences, serums, face masks and more, can seem pretty intense and expensive.

Rather than splurging hundreds of dollars (sometimes thousands) on a luxurious regimen, the routine is all about having the right products and using them in the right order. And to help you save even more, K-beauty online authority Sokoglam is offering 20 per cent almost everything sitewide, including bestsellers and cult-favourite, iconic K-beauty staples, with the promo code SHARETHELOVE during its Friends and Family sale. But hurry — the offer ends Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite K-beauty picks to help you get your haul started.

Formulated with a pH level of 5.5, this peony extract-rich toner is specially designed to deeply clean and brighten your complexion for an extra dose of luminosity and to balance out the skin. Also made with licorice water and green tea, it helps calm and reduces pigmentation, including acne scars and dark spots. After use, the skin is left feeling clean and smooth, not dry or tight, to helps the rest of the products in your routine absorb into the skin for effectively.

