Sokoglam is having a Friends & Family Sale: Save 20% off these K-beauty must-haves

Whether you’re chasing “glass skin,” “cream skin” or “dumpling skin,” as celebrity makeup artist Nam Vo likes to call it, there’s no arguing that Korean beauty trends are the epitome of skin goals. But the K-beauty approach to skin, consisting of oils, essences, serums, face masks and more, can seem pretty intense and expensive.
Rather than splurging hundreds of dollars (sometimes thousands) on a luxurious regimen, the routine is all about having the right products and using them in the right order. And to help you save even more, K-beauty online authority Sokoglam is offering 20 per cent almost everything sitewide, including bestsellers and cult-favourite, iconic K-beauty staples, with the promo code SHARETHELOVE during its Friends and Family sale. But hurry — the offer ends Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PST.
Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite K-beauty picks to help you get your haul started.
Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner
Formulated with a pH level of 5.5, this peony extract-rich toner is specially designed to deeply clean and brighten your complexion for an extra dose of luminosity and to balance out the skin. Also made with licorice water and green tea, it helps calm and reduces pigmentation, including acne scars and dark spots. After use, the skin is left feeling clean and smooth, not dry or tight, to helps the rest of the products in your routine absorb into the skin for effectively.
SHOP IT: Sokoglam, $14 (originally $18)
Hanskin Pore Cleansing Oil
A cleanser made to do more than just melt away makeup, this gentle yet powerful formula is made with polyhydroxy acids (PHAs), a gentle acid suitable for sensitive skin types, to exfoliate and help keep blackheads and dead skin cells. Hydrating and soothing its also made with tea tree oil and jojoba oil.
SHOP IT: Sokoglam, $22 (originally $27)
Good (Skin) Days C’s The Day Serum
Vitamin C is well-known to help target hyperpigmentation and with daily use, can swiftly lighten scarring, visible sun damage and other types of pigmentation, giving you a more radiant complexion. This vitamin C serum contains licorice root extract and niacinamide, also known as vitamin b3, to speed up the process of brightening, improve the look of a more even skin tone and minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines.
SHOP IT: Sokoglam, $21 (originally $26)
KLAIRS Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask
This lightweight, pudding-like sleeping mask powered with a heavy dose of vitamin E, an antioxidant known to slow down cell aging. Plus, it’s light enough to be used also as a morning moisturizer to tackle dehydration. With regular use, this unique, multi-purpose mask will become your go-to for youthful, balanced and brighter skin.
SHOP IT: Sokoglam, $22 (originally $27)
The Plant Base Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
This bestselling formula is supercharged with a high concentrate of mushroom extract to stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Great for all skin types, it is free of potential irritants like parabens, artificial fragrance, and mineral oil, plus, it also has a pH of 6.56.
SHOP IT: Sokoglam, $23 (originally $29)
ERBORIAN Seve de Bamboo Eye Matte
An anti-ageing formula, this moisture-rich gel-like contains Bamboo Sap, which helps to intensely hydrate the sensitive eye area for a healthy glowing look as well as Bamboo Fibre, to lock in the moisture, ultimately diminishing the look of fine lines.
SHOP IT: Sokoglam, $27 (originally $34)
Saturday Skin Rub-A-Dub Refining Peel Gel
Exfoliation penetrates the pores to remove excess sebum and dead skin cells, to reveal a brighter and smoother complexion. But be wary! Depending on your skin type, excessively exfoliating can have harsh results.. A good rule of thumb is to exfoliate three to four times a week. But rather than a physical scrub or chemical exfoliator, this peeling gel removes dead skin cells and buildup with natural enzymes like papaya and bromelain and 100 per cent cellulose for a bright and smooth complexion.
SHOP IT: Sokoglam, $22 (originally $28)
