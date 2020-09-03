Soko Glam’s Sitewide Sale Has The Internet’s Best K-Beauty Steals

Slather yourself in snail mucin, cica, and mattifying sunscreens galore: Soko Glam, the virtual holy-grail shop for K-beauty gems, is hosting a major Friends & Family sale (that conveniently lines up with LDW) and this is your invite. Now through September 7 shoppers can score 20% off sitewideplus free shipping on orders of $35+ when using promo code SHARETHELOVE at checkout. (Beauty tip: stack the discount on already marked-down sale items for an even steeper price-slashed haul.)



However, there are a few limited sale exclusions worth noting because you rush in carts ablaze. (Here's your need-to-know fine print on which products aren't valid for the discount: Then I Met You products, 5- or 10-Step sets, value sets, gift cards, and founder Charlotte Cho's tome The Little Book of Skincare.) But, let's end on a positive note! All you big-time skincare haulers are eligible for a free gift if you spend $115 or more on Soko Glam's good goods. Click on to whet your K-beauty beaks with some of the best deals we've lined up ahead.



