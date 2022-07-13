SOITEC

Soitec boosts customer yield of Silicon Carbide semiconductor manufacturing with KLA inspection technology

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 13th, 2022 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), an industry leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, has selected KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC), a leader in process control and advanced inspection systems, to enable high yield manufacturing of innovative Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices for the automotive industry.

Soitec leverages its unique and patented SmartSiC™ technology to produce SiC substrates, which aim to improve the performance of power electronics devices and boost electric vehicles’ energy efficiency.

Based on its track record of using KLA’s inspectors for its Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) wafers, Soitec has extended its partnership with KLA and selected the Surfscan® SP A2 unpatterned inspection system for its SmartSiCTM wafers.

Soitec’s SmartSiCTM wafers provide superior and unique crystal quality, while KLA’s Surfscan® SP A2 leverages DUV optics and advanced algorithms to support substrate quality control. This partnership will enable SiC substrate production at new and even more sophisticated levels, supporting the industry to bring high quality SiC semiconductors in high volumes to the automotive market.

In March 2022, Soitec announced the construction of a new fab, Bernin 4, at its headquarters in Bernin near Grenoble, France, primarily dedicated to the manufacturing of SmartSiC™ wafers in 150mm and 200mm size. The new fab is expected to be operational by the second half of 2023.

“Coupling our unique SmartSiCTM engineered substrates with KLA’s inspection and metrology systems will help us to assure supreme quality levels in the manufacturing of substrates and thus drive customer yield downstream,” said Christophe Maleville, Chief Technology Officer of Soitec. “With KLA, we have demonstrated the great potential of their inspection system for our all-important SOI technology. We now apply it to our innovative SmartSiCTM technology for the automotive sector. This will help us to drive our manufacturing efficiency, satisfy the growing demand from the electric vehicle market, and offer further added value to our customers.”

“At KLA we strongly value our customer relationships and R&D investment as they provide us with the knowledge and technologies needed to deliver the required process control solutions at the right time,” stated Jijen Vazhaeparambil, senior vice president of the Surfscan, ADE and ECI group. “Through our close collaboration with Soitec, we were able to adapt our world-class Surfscan inspection technology for the wide band gap substrate segment. The resulting Surfscan® SP A2 system provides the sensitivity and production capability needed to help Soitec achieve their stringent quality standards for SiC and other wide band gap substrates.”

Surfscan® is a registered trademark of KLA Corporation.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: "We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences. »

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and SmartCut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

