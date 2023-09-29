Soho House opens first club in Mexico City

(SohoHouseMexicoCity)

The members club has opened its first house in Mexico City, marking its first excursion into Latin America.

“We’ve had a presence in the city since 2017 through our Cities Without Houses program, and we are delighted to bring a physical space that is both historic and grand,” says Jarrett Stuhl, chief operating officer, in a statement.

“This House is one of our most ambitious design projects, and we look forward to welcoming our members and future members to experience the rich and vibrant culture of Mexico City.”

Situated in the heart of Colonia Juárez, which Vogue called “ Mexico City’s hottest neighbourhood ” in 2019, Soho House Mexico City’s club is in a restored private residence and reflects the historic district’s French influences and baroque heritage. Inside features a Casa and Annex housing three bars and lounges, a restaurant, and a courtyard with outdoor dining. Renowned for its welcoming atmosphere and Art Deco interior, the club is filled with locally made custom furniture and vintage pieces, plus an art collection of more than 100 works from artists born, based or trained in Mexico.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Soho House without an impressive outdoor pool — and with non-stop Mexican sunshine we’re sure it will be heaving all year around. Members and guests can also soak up the ways in the greenhouse-inspired bar and dining room that overlooks the stunning grounds.

The club joins the longlist of exciting new ventures planned for Miami, Stockholm and Bangkok scheduled for 2023. Considering the business’ planned 86 Soho Houses across the globe by the end of 2027 (there are currently 36 clubs), it will hopefully be the first of many houses in Latin America.