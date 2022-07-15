Nick Jones: ‘Soho House? We’re the inclusive members club’

David Ellis
·6 min read
(Daniel Hambury)
(Daniel Hambury)

The smell of fresh paint still lingers as Soho House founder and chief executive Nick Jones walks into his newest club, Little House Balham, which opens later this month. He is a jolly sort, a little tousled, and is all smiles and laughter as he immediately sets about changing things. One of the walls needs a change; staff are summoned down to tweak the loos with a cheery bellow that rumbles up the stairwell. A small team follow him loyally; Jones is king.

This is his first visit to the site in three weeks and his first time seeing it in the flesh since its completion but he says “there’s nothing in here which is a surprise to me, because I’ve been part of the whole journey”. He characterises his working style as “dipping in and out”, fine-tweaking things to taste as he goes along. It’s something he’s done for every Soho House so far. There are 36 now, everywhere from Mykonos to Mumbai — “but it sounds more impressive than it is, because we have a brilliant team and I can literally dip in and out. And even if I didn’t, it would still be pretty good!”

If 36 clubs seems rather a lot, it’s nothing on what’s next: earlier this year, reports announced that by the close of 2027, there would be 85 Soho Houses across the globe. Is that still the plan? “Very much so. And it’s all led by our members’ desire to have us open new houses in new cities,” smiles Jones. And why here, why now? “It’s funny because you think, why has Soho House come to Balham?” Well, er, yes. “I think people want more convenience, you know? We have so many members who live here in south London, so the Little House idea works really well for them — if I were in Balham, I’d go, isn’t that great that for my membership I’ve got something nearby?”

But expanding so rapidly does risk something: reputation. Private members’ clubs glean their standing from being, well, private — and therefore select. People tend to want a club, not a chain. Is Jones worried he’s watering his brand down? “I mean, I’ve said this many times before, but when we went from one to two houses, people said that was dilution. Expansion is not a nice word, I think generally in people’s eyes, but we’re a global company.” With an eye to global domination? “No, no, no!” He lets out a boyish giggle. “Not at all. Just the odd site globally.”

Soho House Brighton (Soho House)
Soho House Brighton (Soho House)

The odd site? Perhaps, though recently the Brighton Beach House opened its doors while on the same day Balham opens, on July 25, the company’s first foray into Scandinavia launches with Soho House Copenhagen. Sites across the world in are in the works. But, he says, these aren’t copy and paste jobs. “Every site is carefully, individually chosen: every city, every building, every new design — everything is designed for the place, we don’t just go ‘right, we’ll put that there, pop this over there’. We always start with a fresh piece of paper.”

More clubs will make room for more memberships, which are eagerly vied for. At present, there are about 130,000 members worldwide, with some 80,000 more would-bes on the waiting list. Demand is evidently there, but securing a spot is looking likely to become easier too. But bearing in mind the famous Groucho Marx quip — “I don’t want to belong to any club that would have me as a member” — is he worried that the same sense of exclusivity that makes Soho House desirable will evaporate?

Jones recoils momentarily. “Well I mean, first of all, we’re inclusive — our membership is about everyone. We encourage everyone to join, we want people from every part of society, we want our membership to be totally multicultural. But you have to be kind and decent and you have to have a creative soul,” he says.

“You do have to be a member to get into the house, but to be a member, it’s a very inclusive process.”

The counter to this is, of course, cost: the new Little House is £700 a year to join; global membership to Soho House starts at £2,500. Despite his success — Soho House is valued at somewhere around £2.5 billion, and Jones owns six per cent of it (American billionaire Ron Burkle and restaurateur Richard Caring own the rest, though the company went public last year) — Jones seems keenly aware of the need to keep prices in check.

Taylor Swift and Nick Grimshaw party at Soho House (David M. Benett)
Taylor Swift and Nick Grimshaw party at Soho House (David M. Benett)

“We’re very conscious about what’s going on, and we want to pass as on as few increases onto our members as possible,” he says. He adds with a nod to the bar: “Our cocktails are cheaper than they were in 2019. We’ve now got 10 cocktails for a tenner — 10 different cocktails that is! — which is different from a few months ago. We’re very keen to make sure people can come to a Soho House and have a club breakfast for under £10, or have a combo lunch for, you know, cheaper than it would be in a Pret.”

A representative for Jones later clarifies that the £10 cocktails are on a “different menu to the standard one”, so perhaps Jones still has a little work to do.

Jones’ rise is an interesting one. He is famously tech-averse, cheerfully admitting he’s never used a laptop and uses his phone for nothing but calls. His early business days were not particularly smooth going. Soho House morphed out of his restaurant group Over The Top which was not, he says with a self-depreciating chuckle, “any good at all. Actually, the one that became Café Boheme was a disaster, a proper disaster”. His break came in 1995 after a helping hand from Paul Raymond, the late founder of Soho Estates. Raymond lent Jones the money for the original Soho House on Greek Street. Why?

“I think he just felt sorry for me, to be honest!” Jones grins. “I didn’t have any money to open a private members’ club, so I needed to find another way of paying for it. So I asked him, he said no —but then as I was leaving, he said maybe he could pay for it and then add it to my rent, so that’s what happened. He was a lovely man.”

But Jones doesn’t seem the nostalgic type, and seems more set on what’s coming next. It may, for the first time ever, include Soho House making a profit. The group has long carried heavy debt. “Of course it bothers me, but we’re in build mode — if we stopped building, we’d become immediately profitable. But I think even next year, even in build mode, we’re going to become net profitable.”

Nick Jones and wife Kirsty Young (Dave Benett)
Nick Jones and wife Kirsty Young (Dave Benett)

Build mode for now includes a Mexican house opening by the end of the year, and while Jones laughs away any suggestion he’ll open up on the private island off the Scottish coast he owns with wife Kirsty Young, there is a twinkling suggestion that yet is more to come. “I’m excited about Africa, I’m excited to expand more into Asia.”

After 27 years, then, his enthusiasm shows no sign of waning. Why? “I care about every move we make, every single move.” Fleetingly, Jones looks nonplussed, as if that should be obvious. And actually, in a way, it is.

Little House Balham opens on July 25, 15-19 Bedford Hill, SW12 9DS; sohohouse.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Should Montreal be the permanent home for the NHL draft?

    With lots of discussion around the future of the NHL draft, why not stick with what works? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Montreal as a forever home.

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • CFL hits Roughriders' Marino with several suspensions

    TORONTO — Defensive lineman Garrett Marino of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been hit hard with three separate suspensions from the Canadian Football League, along with a stern message from commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The incidents took place last Friday during the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The suspensions are the most severe discipline ever imposed by the CFL for in-game behaviour. “This behaviour has no place in our league,” Ambrosie said in a written statement o

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.