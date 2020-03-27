SOHO China Limited Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for SOHO China Limited (HKG:410) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 3.3% to HK$3.81. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at CN¥1.8b, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 210%, coming in at CN¥0.26 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from SOHO China's six analysts is for revenues of CN¥2.36b in 2020, which would reflect a substantial 28% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 50% to CN¥0.13 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥2.50b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥0.11 in 2020. While revenue forecasts have been revised downwards, the analysts look to have become more optimistic on the company's cost base, given the substantial gain in to the earnings per share numbers.

The average price target increased 24% to CN¥3.97, with the analysts signalling that the improved earnings outlook is more important to the company's valuation than its revenue. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values SOHO China at CN¥4.85 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CN¥3.26. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the SOHO China's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that SOHO China is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 28%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 13% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. Not only are SOHO China's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around SOHO China's earnings potential next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that SOHO China's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple SOHO China analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for SOHO China (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

