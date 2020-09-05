Soha Ali Khan Is Giving Off Those Beautiful Vibes in Blue!

With a legacy to boot, Soha Ali Khan took a leap of faith from being an investment banker to making Bollywood her home! Over the years, Soha has carved a niche with strong roles. Off-screen too, Soha channels a strong sense of self. On the fashion front, the mommy to cutie Inaya is a sartorial stunner. Not a trend hound but someone who consciously picks up styles that suit her petite frame. She further opts for a subtle glam and easy hairstyles as the perfect accompaniment. Non-fussy and sophisticated, Soha's style play features ethnic, neo-ethnic, smart casuals, dressy athleisure vibes. She has a usual repertoire of chic and occasionally experiments. A recent style of hers, in the bold hue of blue, caught our attention. The Raw Mango flared kurta teamed with a salwar was complimented with a silver oxidized necklace.

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Is Monochrome Chic in Mulmul!

Neo ethnic styles in bold hues are always a hoot! Here's a closer look at Soha's style. Soha Ali Khan Wishes 'Bhai' Saif Ali Khan On His 50th Birthday With The Sweetest Message, Says 'You Inspire Me Every Day'.

Soha Ali Khan - Blue-tiful!

A Raw Mango kurta, salwar dupatta set was teamed with a pair of flats, pulled back hair and pink lips. A silver oxidized necklace completed the look. Soha Ali Khan Enjoys a Happy Sunday Stroll With Kunal Kemmu, Daughter Inaaya and their Pet.

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Channelling That Sugar and Spice, Everything Nice Powerpuff Is Always a Vibe!

Soha Ali Khan in Raw Mango More

Soha Ali Khan in Raw Mango (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Soha was last seen reprising her role of Ranjana in the Tigmanshu Dhulia directed Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.