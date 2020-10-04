Soha Ali Khan Birthday Special: Did You Know The Actress' Debut Movie Is Not The Shahid Kapoor Starrer Dil Maange More But This Bengali Film?

If the headline made you look open Soha Ali Khan's Wikipedia page, you might not find much about the film there. Soha's debut movie is not the Shahid Kapoor starrer Dil Maange More but a Bengali film called Iti Srikanto in 2004. Although both the movies released in the same year, the Bengali film hit the theatres first. She followed her mother's footsteps as Sharmila Tagore's first film was Satyajit Ray's Apur Sansar, the third movie in the Apu trilogy. Soha Ali Khan Shares A Fun Congratulatory Message for ‘Quadfather’ Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan On Their Second Pregnancy (View Post)

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Birthday Special: Her Regal Affair With Ethnic Ensembles With an Abundance of Beauty and Elegance!

Iti Srikanto is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel Srikanto. It's a love triangle between a young man, a courtesan, and a Vaishanvite. Soha played the Vaishanvite character and brought a lot of freshness to the cast. Check out a glimpse of the character:

Also Read | Tisca Chopra Slams Those Calling Her Out For Taking Credit For Chutney's Story From Director Jyoti Kapur Das, Says 'I Have Had Enough'

Speaking about her debut, Soha had said in an interview, "The script was wonderful. I have always loved Bengali cinema and literature and the part offered to me was a dream role. I wanted my debut to be something I could be proud of."

Soha's last released film was Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster in 2018. She is married to Kunal Kemmu and they have a little daughter named Inaaya. On her birthday, today we wish the actress a lot of love and good wishes.