Sogeclair: Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2021: -7.4% at €87.9M

Blagnac, France, November 03th 2021-5.35 pm,

Montreal, Canada

Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2021: -7.4% at €87.9M

At constants exchange rate and perimeter *: -2.0%

SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for mobility, announces today its turnover for the 3rd quarter 2021.

At constants exchange rate and perimeter, the turnover for the 3rd quarter 2021 increases by 12.7% compared with the 3rd quarter 2020. Nine-month turnover decreases by 2% at constants exchange rates and perimeter.

*Exchange rate variations over the period represent €1.6M, they were no significant in 2020.

Changes in the scope of consolidation over the period represent €-3.6M (restructuring in Germany).

By division Turnover (€ million)

9 months 2021 Turnover (€ million)

9 months 2020



Variation as %



Aerospace

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 66.6

67.5 70.3

65.9 -5.2%

+2.4% Simulation

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 20.6

20.5

23.9

23.9

-13.9%

-14.1% Vehicle 0.7 0.7 -9.7% Total 87.9 94.9 -7.4% International 42.0 50.5 -16.7%





















Differences are due to rounding.



Aerospace division (75.8% of turnover) grows by 15.2% in the quarter. All segments are increasing with business aviation which at more than 17.9% over the 3rd quarter represents 42.3% of the consolidated turnover; commercial aviation confirms its rebound at 10.3% over the quarter for 26.2% of the consolidated turnover; space represents +3.7%.

Simulation division (23.4% of turnover) is stable at -0.1% supported by the rail and defense segments which are growing strongly, while the automotive segment is declining due to the crisis in the sector and the end of research large simulators.

Vehicle division (0.8% of turnover) at -31.2% over the 3rd quarter remains under pressure from international business cycles and public orders, particularly in the field of mine countermeasures and improvised explosive devices.

By geographical area 9 Months turnover 2021

(€ million) Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) France 45.8 52.2% +3.3% Europe 18.2 20.7% -28.3% America 18.6

21.2% -10.0%

Asia-Pacific 4.7 5.3% +27.8% Rest of the world 0.5 0.6% -28.5%





Story continues









Differences are due to rounding.



Over the 3rd quarter, all areas are growing except for America which declines slightly by 2.3%. Growth was driven by Asia-Pacific at +44.7% and France at +16%. Note a return to growth in Europe at +6.5% for the first time since the beginning of the crisis in 2020.

By activity 9 Months turnover 2021

(€ million) Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) Development*

20.6 23.4% +14.9%

Serie* 26.8 30.5% -11.8% Products 40.5 46.1% -13.1%













* Engineering service activities



The rebound is confirmed with, as in the 2nd quarter, all activities progressing. Development grows by +38.4% over the 3rd quarter, products by +7.6% and serie by +6.6%.

Perspectives

The good figures for the 3rd quarter confirm the confidence in the recovery of the activity quarter after quarter for more than a year. The "ONE SOGECLAIR" plan presented last September will be operational on the 01st of January 2022. It is the catalyst for improving performance in the years to come, with the objective of doubling turnover by 2030.

Next announcement: Q4 2021 turnover on February, 02nd 2022 after closing of the Stock Market.

About SOGECLAIR

Designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN : FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts : Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO of SOGECLAIR / Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President of SOGECLAIR / www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

Attachment



