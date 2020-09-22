Sogeclair: Provided half yearly financial report 2020

Blagnac, France, September 22th 2020 -5h35pm,



Montreal, Canada

Provided half yearly financial report 2020

SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, announces that the company has published its half yearly financial report to the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)” for the closed semester on 30 June 2020.

The document is also available on the website of the company at the following address:

http://www.sogeclair.com/shareholdersinformation/annualreportandhalf-yearlyfinancialreport .

Next announcement: turnover for Q3 2020, on November 04th 2020 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN : FR0000065864 – PEA PME 150 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts : Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO of SOGECLAIR / Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President of SOGECLAIR

www.sogeclair.com

+33(0)5 61 71 70 33





Attachment



