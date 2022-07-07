Sogeclair:Half-Yearly Statement H1 2022 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT
Blagnac, France, July 07th 2022-5.35pm
Half-Yearly Statement H1 2022 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT
In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2022, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
Number of shares: 1,453
Cash balance on the liquidity account: €42,047.49
During the 1st half 2022, it has been trade a total of:
PURCHASE
10,899 equities
€247,058.90
373 transactions
SALE
11,310 equities
€256,202.90
328 transactions
You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
Number of shares: 1,864
Cash balance on the liquidity account: €32,903.49
You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:
Number of shares: 3,606
Cash balance on the liquidity account: 51 114,70 €
Philippe ROBARDEY
President and CEO
SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE
ANNEXE
Purchases
Sales
Number of transactions
Number of equities
Equities/Capital in EUR
Number of transactions
Number of equities
Equities/Capital in EUR
TOTAL
373
10,899
247,058.90
328
11,310
256,202.90
03/01/2022
0
0
0
3
70
1,682
04/01/2022
0
0
0
7
175
4,222.51
05/01/2022
0
49
1,194
0
307
7,634.11
06/01/2022
7
125
3,191
1
50
1,285
07/01/2022
6
111
2,793.2
0
0
0
10/01/2022
4
58
1,431
1
1
24.9
11/01/2022
4
85
2,075.6
1
20
492
12/01/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
13/01/2022
3
30
731
0
0
0
14/01/2022
0
0
0
12
673
16,955.23
17/01/2022
0
0
0
9
105
2,810.5
18/01/2022
8
136
3,747
1
1
27.5
19/01/2022
0
390
10,311.99
0
12
324
20/01/2022
5
62
1,649.6
0
0
0
21/01/2022
0
473
12,021.48
0
10
255
24/01/2022
0
106
2,545.8
0
136
3,549.6
25/01/2022
7
436
10,156.18
1
7
166.6
26/01/2022
0
0
0
9
230
5,331.01
27/01/2022
0
0
0
0
341
8,120.51
28/01/2022
1
10
240
4
120
2,985
31/01/2022
6
173
4,146.39
5
180
4,559
01/02/2022
0
35
868
0
104
2,608
02/02/2022
3
55
1,386
2
19
479.4
03/02/2022
2
16
400
5
23
578.7
04/02/2022
9
413
9,955.49
0
0
0
07/02/2022
11
236
5,525.89
0
0
0
08/02/2022
5
57
1,307.7
8
301
6,955.09
09/02/2022
0
143
3,301.6
0
629
14,853.21
10/02/2022
5
163
3,861.6
5
90
2,139
11/02/2022
3
29
684.1
2
36
851.6
14/02/2022
0
420
9,437.48
0
183
4,143.39
15/02/2022
0
0
0
7
513
12,106.8
16/02/2022
0
0
0
3
30
702
17/02/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
18/02/2022
4
128
2,973.5
0
0
0
21/02/2022
6
162
3,676.01
0
0
0
22/02/2022
9
150
3,304.01
4
89
1,980.7
23/02/2022
0
0
0
1
16
358.4
24/02/2022
15
350
7,546.91
5
26
552.4
25/02/2022
14
506
10,223.98
19
504
10,442.68
28/02/2022
3
25
520.5
13
195
4,354.41
01/03/2022
10
195
4,439.99
5
128
3,048.2
02/03/2022
4
170
3,691.99
2
105
2,305
03/03/2022
3
42
924
3
322
7,215.99
04/03/2022
14
244
5,117.51
0
0
0
07/03/2022
11
237
4,385.8
8
253
4,691.35
08/03/2022
4
33
637.4
4
115
2,230.75
09/03/2022
1
14
273
4
307
6,111.3
10/03/2022
5
73
1,484.1
1
15
306
11/03/2022
2
34
685.4
4
159
3,247.3
14/03/2022
0
0
0
5
90
1,876
15/03/2022
0
0
0
4
53
1,113.1
16/03/2022
0
12
254.4
0
160
3,474.5
17/03/2022
1
3
69
9
156
3,627.2
18/03/2022
6
129
3,022.41
1
14
330.4
21/03/2022
0
0
0
7
91
2,233.6
22/03/2022
7
150
3,681.2
2
60
1,484
23/03/2022
6
139
3,413.2
1
12
298.8
24/03/2022
0
3
73.2
0
38
937.2
25/03/2022
9
198
4,773.9
2
10
244
28/03/2022
6
65
1,529.1
2
18
425
29/03/2022
5
320
7,388.29
3
50
1,175
30/03/2022
0
0
0
2
10
230
31/03/2022
3
34
781
0
0
0
01/04/2022
4
81
1,847.7
0
0
0
04/04/2022
0
11
249.7
0
28
639.2
05/04/2022
5
104
2,342.1
0
0
0
06/04/2022
2
30
666
1
36
813.6
07/04/2022
1
50
1,100
6
80
1,768
08/04/2022
1
8
175.2
0
0
0
11/04/2022
0
0
0
2
37
828.8
12/04/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
13/04/2022
0
0
0
5
129
2,880.11
14/04/2022
1
44
985.6
0
0
0
19/04/2022
2
53
1,196.2
7
312
7,120.71
20/04/2022
2
18
405
2
22
502.2
21/04/2022
6
69
1,533
1
20
450
22/04/2022
4
119
2,639.8
0
0
0
25/04/2022
1
40
884
2
100
2,230
26/04/2022
1
10
221
2
30
675
27/04/2022
2
40
895
0
0
0
28/04/2022
6
129
2,855.6
4
54
1,201.8
29/04/2022
0
0
0
3
28
630
02/05/2022
7
368
8,303.81
8
424
9,658.21
03/05/2022
0
0
0
2
13
288.6
04/05/2022
1
15
337.5
0
0
0
05/05/2022
3
71
1,640.1
7
290
6,727.1
06/05/2022
3
62
1,432.2
1
60
1,392
09/05/2022
3
73
1,676.7
0
0
0
10/05/2022
1
100
2,260
0
0
0
11/05/2022
4
132
2,953.2
6
155
3,495.99
12/05/2022
0
0
0
8
410
9,527.79
13/05/2022
0
0
0
7
74
1,744.8
16/05/2022
4
318
7,129.69
5
29
651.3
17/05/2022
5
66
1,482
0
0
0
18/05/2022
6
194
4,242
1
8
178.4
19/05/2022
3
76
1,628.4
12
64
1,390.1
20/05/2022
0
0
0
4
51
1,096.2
23/05/2022
3
40
862.5
0
0
0
24/05/2022
0
0
0
2
50
1,070
25/05/2022
5
255
5,363.7
1
22
479.6
26/05/2022
7
157
3,102.81
5
165
3,297
27/05/2022
4
74
1,518.4
2
42
865.4
30/05/2022
0
0
0
3
25
514
31/05/2022
5
70
1,436.1
3
82
1,702.6
01/06/2022
0
0
0
1
15
313.5
02/06/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
03/06/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
06/06/2022
0
0
0
3
115
2,393.5
07/06/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
08/06/2022
1
39
811.2
0
0
0
09/06/2022
5
45
934.4
1
100
2,080
10/06/2022
4
86
1,778.6
0
0
0
13/06/2022
8
96
1,952.8
0
0
0
14/06/2022
3
41
816.8
0
0
0
15/06/2022
2
45
896
2
30
602
16/06/2022
0
0
0
1
25
496.25
17/06/2022
2
10
199
0
0
0
20/06/2022
0
15
298.5
0
0
0
21/06/2022
0
15
298.5
0
0
0
22/06/2022
0
246
4,776.04
0
136
2,656.3
23/06/2022
3
50
976
1
89
1,739.95
24/06/2022
2
63
1,228.55
1
65
1,274
27/06/2022
0
0
0
6
473
9,453.95
28/06/2022
3
24
491.6
1
9
187.2
29/06/2022
0
0
0
2
51
1,052.8
30/06/2022
1
20
404
0
0
0
Attachment