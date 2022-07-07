Sogeclair:Half-Yearly Statement H1 2022 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Sogeclair

Blagnac, France, July 07th 2022-5.35pm

Half-Yearly Statement H1 2022 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2022, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1,453

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €42,047.49

During the 1st half 2022, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 10,899 equities €247,058.90 373 transactions SALE 11,310 equities €256,202.90 328 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1,864

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €32,903.49

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3,606

Cash balance on the liquidity account: 51 114,70 €

Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR TOTAL 373 10,899 247,058.90 328 11,310 256,202.90 03/01/2022 0 0 0 3 70 1,682 04/01/2022 0 0 0 7 175 4,222.51 05/01/2022 0 49 1,194 0 307 7,634.11 06/01/2022 7 125 3,191 1 50 1,285 07/01/2022 6 111 2,793.2 0 0 0 10/01/2022 4 58 1,431 1 1 24.9 11/01/2022 4 85 2,075.6 1 20 492 12/01/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/01/2022 3 30 731 0 0 0 14/01/2022 0 0 0 12 673 16,955.23 17/01/2022 0 0 0 9 105 2,810.5 18/01/2022 8 136 3,747 1 1 27.5 19/01/2022 0 390 10,311.99 0 12 324 20/01/2022 5 62 1,649.6 0 0 0 21/01/2022 0 473 12,021.48 0 10 255 24/01/2022 0 106 2,545.8 0 136 3,549.6 25/01/2022 7 436 10,156.18 1 7 166.6 26/01/2022 0 0 0 9 230 5,331.01 27/01/2022 0 0 0 0 341 8,120.51 28/01/2022 1 10 240 4 120 2,985 31/01/2022 6 173 4,146.39 5 180 4,559 01/02/2022 0 35 868 0 104 2,608 02/02/2022 3 55 1,386 2 19 479.4 03/02/2022 2 16 400 5 23 578.7 04/02/2022 9 413 9,955.49 0 0 0 07/02/2022 11 236 5,525.89 0 0 0 08/02/2022 5 57 1,307.7 8 301 6,955.09 09/02/2022 0 143 3,301.6 0 629 14,853.21 10/02/2022 5 163 3,861.6 5 90 2,139 11/02/2022 3 29 684.1 2 36 851.6 14/02/2022 0 420 9,437.48 0 183 4,143.39 15/02/2022 0 0 0 7 513 12,106.8 16/02/2022 0 0 0 3 30 702 17/02/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/02/2022 4 128 2,973.5 0 0 0 21/02/2022 6 162 3,676.01 0 0 0 22/02/2022 9 150 3,304.01 4 89 1,980.7 23/02/2022 0 0 0 1 16 358.4 24/02/2022 15 350 7,546.91 5 26 552.4 25/02/2022 14 506 10,223.98 19 504 10,442.68 28/02/2022 3 25 520.5 13 195 4,354.41 01/03/2022 10 195 4,439.99 5 128 3,048.2 02/03/2022 4 170 3,691.99 2 105 2,305 03/03/2022 3 42 924 3 322 7,215.99 04/03/2022 14 244 5,117.51 0 0 0 07/03/2022 11 237 4,385.8 8 253 4,691.35 08/03/2022 4 33 637.4 4 115 2,230.75 09/03/2022 1 14 273 4 307 6,111.3 10/03/2022 5 73 1,484.1 1 15 306 11/03/2022 2 34 685.4 4 159 3,247.3 14/03/2022 0 0 0 5 90 1,876 15/03/2022 0 0 0 4 53 1,113.1 16/03/2022 0 12 254.4 0 160 3,474.5 17/03/2022 1 3 69 9 156 3,627.2 18/03/2022 6 129 3,022.41 1 14 330.4 21/03/2022 0 0 0 7 91 2,233.6 22/03/2022 7 150 3,681.2 2 60 1,484 23/03/2022 6 139 3,413.2 1 12 298.8 24/03/2022 0 3 73.2 0 38 937.2 25/03/2022 9 198 4,773.9 2 10 244 28/03/2022 6 65 1,529.1 2 18 425 29/03/2022 5 320 7,388.29 3 50 1,175 30/03/2022 0 0 0 2 10 230 31/03/2022 3 34 781 0 0 0 01/04/2022 4 81 1,847.7 0 0 0 04/04/2022 0 11 249.7 0 28 639.2 05/04/2022 5 104 2,342.1 0 0 0 06/04/2022 2 30 666 1 36 813.6 07/04/2022 1 50 1,100 6 80 1,768 08/04/2022 1 8 175.2 0 0 0 11/04/2022 0 0 0 2 37 828.8 12/04/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/04/2022 0 0 0 5 129 2,880.11 14/04/2022 1 44 985.6 0 0 0 19/04/2022 2 53 1,196.2 7 312 7,120.71 20/04/2022 2 18 405 2 22 502.2 21/04/2022 6 69 1,533 1 20 450 22/04/2022 4 119 2,639.8 0 0 0 25/04/2022 1 40 884 2 100 2,230 26/04/2022 1 10 221 2 30 675 27/04/2022 2 40 895 0 0 0 28/04/2022 6 129 2,855.6 4 54 1,201.8 29/04/2022 0 0 0 3 28 630 02/05/2022 7 368 8,303.81 8 424 9,658.21 03/05/2022 0 0 0 2 13 288.6 04/05/2022 1 15 337.5 0 0 0 05/05/2022 3 71 1,640.1 7 290 6,727.1 06/05/2022 3 62 1,432.2 1 60 1,392 09/05/2022 3 73 1,676.7 0 0 0 10/05/2022 1 100 2,260 0 0 0 11/05/2022 4 132 2,953.2 6 155 3,495.99 12/05/2022 0 0 0 8 410 9,527.79 13/05/2022 0 0 0 7 74 1,744.8 16/05/2022 4 318 7,129.69 5 29 651.3 17/05/2022 5 66 1,482 0 0 0 18/05/2022 6 194 4,242 1 8 178.4 19/05/2022 3 76 1,628.4 12 64 1,390.1 20/05/2022 0 0 0 4 51 1,096.2 23/05/2022 3 40 862.5 0 0 0 24/05/2022 0 0 0 2 50 1,070 25/05/2022 5 255 5,363.7 1 22 479.6 26/05/2022 7 157 3,102.81 5 165 3,297 27/05/2022 4 74 1,518.4 2 42 865.4 30/05/2022 0 0 0 3 25 514 31/05/2022 5 70 1,436.1 3 82 1,702.6 01/06/2022 0 0 0 1 15 313.5 02/06/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 03/06/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/06/2022 0 0 0 3 115 2,393.5 07/06/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 08/06/2022 1 39 811.2 0 0 0 09/06/2022 5 45 934.4 1 100 2,080 10/06/2022 4 86 1,778.6 0 0 0 13/06/2022 8 96 1,952.8 0 0 0 14/06/2022 3 41 816.8 0 0 0 15/06/2022 2 45 896 2 30 602 16/06/2022 0 0 0 1 25 496.25 17/06/2022 2 10 199 0 0 0 20/06/2022 0 15 298.5 0 0 0 21/06/2022 0 15 298.5 0 0 0 22/06/2022 0 246 4,776.04 0 136 2,656.3 23/06/2022 3 50 976 1 89 1,739.95 24/06/2022 2 63 1,228.55 1 65 1,274 27/06/2022 0 0 0 6 473 9,453.95 28/06/2022 3 24 491.6 1 9 187.2 29/06/2022 0 0 0 2 51 1,052.8 30/06/2022 1 20 404 0 0 0

