Software Outsourcing Market Size 2022-2028 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Emerging Trends | Key Players, Regional Analysis, Applications, Types

Leading Players - Accenture, HCL Technologies, HPE, IBM, TCS, Oracle

Pune, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Software Outsourcing Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Software Outsourcing market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Outsourcing has become very popular in the IT world because of its benefits, such as cost-effectiveness and flexibility. It has removed the challenges and delays traditionally associated with in-house development.

Software development is commonly outsourced to vendors or separate contractors, as it speeds up development, provides access to specialists with the expertise you may not have on your in-house team, and is usually quite cheap.

Outsourcing software services are on the rise. According to a study by Computer Economics, large organizations have increased the percentage of their IT budgets spent on outsourcing from 6.3% to 8.7% this year. Medium-sized companies too increased their budgets from 4.7% to 6.5%. The use of software development outsourcing helps companies decrease costs and get their product to market faster, so it’s no wonder companies large and small are taking advantage of this trend.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Software Outsourcing Market Are:

  • Accenture

  • HCL Technologies

  • HPE

  • IBM

  • TCS

  • Oracle

  • Cognizant

  • Infosys

  • CapGemini

  • NTT Data

  • Sodexo

  • ACS

  • ISS

  • Bleum

  • Neusoft

  • Inspur

  • ValueCoders

  • Kanda

Segment by Type

  • Infrastructure Outsourcing

  • Application Outsourcing

Segment by Application

  • Government

  • Enterprise

  • Other

Software Outsourcing market reports offers key study on the market position of the Software Outsourcing manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Software Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Software Outsourcing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Software Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software Outsourcing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Software Outsourcing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Software Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Software Outsourcing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Software Outsourcing Market Trends

2.3.2 Software Outsourcing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Software Outsourcing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Software Outsourcing Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Software Outsourcing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Software Outsourcing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Software Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Software Outsourcing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Software Outsourcing Revenue

3.4 Global Software Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Software Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Software Outsourcing Revenue in 2020

3.5 Software Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Software Outsourcing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Software Outsourcing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Software Outsourcing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Software Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Software Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Software Outsourcing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Software Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Software Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

