Software firm Corcentric to go public via $1.2 bln SPAC deal

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Software firm Corcentric on Friday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valuing the combined company at about $1.2 billion.

Corcentric, provides payments network software solutions to enterprises middle-market businesses, including cereal maker Kellogg's and clothing retailer Hanes.

The deal with North Mountain Merger Corp would provide the company with proceeds of up to $182 million, including funds from the special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) trust account and a $50 million in private investment from investors including Wellington Management and Millais Limited.

A SPAC is a publicly-listed shell company that raises funds with the intention of merging with a private company within two years of floating their shares. The private firm goes public through the merger.

Corcentric, founded in 1996, said https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corcentric-a-leading-b2b-network-that-transforms-how-companies-purchase-pay-and-get-paid-to-become-publicly-listed-through-a-business-combination-with-north-mountain-merger-corp-301442136.html it would list on the Nasdaq and the deal is expected to close towards the second quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)