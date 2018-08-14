Software engineer wins contest to become first FE innovation manager

FE's first innovation manager revealed

Software engineer Barnee Lloyd has been selected from a 2000-strong field to become Formula E's first innovation manager, and will develop the championship's new software platform for the 2018/19 season.

FE and its IT and engineering partner Modis picked 25-year-old Cambridge graduate Lloyd after a four-stage selection process involving 2000 applicants from 62 countries for a six-month internship in FE's technology department.

The selection, called 'The Innovation Manager Challenge', included psychometric tests, face-to-face interviews and problem solving tasks.

The final five candidates then took part in a grand final selection day at FE's London offices, facing a panel of experts and taking part in a range of exercises designed to test their suitability for the role. Lloyd particularly impressed with his innovation and aptitude.

Lloyd, who has also worked for Tesla and Aston Martin, will start the role in mid-September and his responsibility will be to design and deliver a new software platform for the championship in time for the start of the forthcoming season.

He will be mentored by FE's head of technology Eric Ernst and will also get hands-on experience during pre-season testing and in the opening races of the upcoming campaign in December and January.

"I want to work in something where I can have a direct contribution to the growth of the company - how it's going to develop in to the future," said Lloyd.

FE CEO and founder Alejandro Agag added: "I'd like to officially welcome Barnee to the Formula E family.

"I look forward to seeing Barnee quickly finding his feet and developing his understanding and implementing new ideas on what surely is the start of a long and successful career in this field."

Speaking about the contest, Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group that Modis is part of, said: "This first year has surpassed our expectations.

"We look forward to connecting with and supporting many more talented young men and women in the years ahead through this innovation programme."