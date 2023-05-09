Software Defined Perimeter Market Size to Surpass USD 35.55 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.3%
As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Software Defined Perimeter Market Size is projected to reach USD 35.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.
Pune,India, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Software Defined Perimeter Market Size was valued at USD 5.60 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 6.92 billion in 2023 to USD 35.55 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.
A software defined perimeter (SDP) is a framework of security which provides the access such as routers and servers from external users. Organizations have been adopting cloud-based services for protect them by deploying security gateways over the on premise or cloud infrastructure. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled Software Defined Perimeter Market Forecast, 2023-2030.
Key Industry Development
Tech Mahindra partnered with Cisco Business Unit (BU) for the development and integration of range of services to maintain secure, agile, collaborative, and hybrid networks. It is set to provide secure access service edge (SASE), software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), managed Wi-Fi networks for organizations, and hyper network automation.
Key Takeaways-
Software Defined Perimeter Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 35.55 Billion in 2030
By using SDP, BYOD devices are accessible and their sessions are secured.
To protect their environment and identify threats, several cybersecurity solution providers have increased the deployment of technologies and techniques.
Software Defined Perimeter Market Size in North America was USD 2.26 Billion 2022
Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-
“NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), Zscaler, Inc. (U.S.), Appgate (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Perimeter 81 Ltd. (Israel), CERTES NETWORKS, INC. (U.S.)”
Report Scope & Segmentation-
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2023 to 2030
Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
26.3%
2030 Value Projection
USD 35.55 Billion
Base Year
2022
Software Defined Perimeter Market Size in 2022
USD 5.60 Billion
Historical Data for
2019 to 2021
No. of Pages
118
Segments covered
Deployment, Enterprise, End-User, Regional
Drivers and Restraints-
Deployment Of SDP Solutions In BYOD And IoT To Drive Market Trajectory
Deployment of SDP Solutions in BYOD and IoT are anticipated to drive software defined perimeter (SDP) market growth. The pandemic has mobilized the new remote workplaces and workforces which is creating a new secured network environment. With the adoption of remote working environment, various organizations have been adopting BYOD model which allows users to access services or data on their personal, smartphones, and other devices, which increases the risk of data breaches.
However, lack of qualified vendors offering a comprehensive and complete solutions is anticipated to hinder market development.
Leading Segments Covered in this Report-
By Deployment
Cloud
On-premise
By Enterprise Type
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By End User
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Government
Healthcare
Education
Others (Defense, etc.)
FAQs
How big is the Software Defined Perimeter Market?
Software Defined Perimeter Market size was USD 5.60 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 35.55 Billion by 2030.
How fast is the Software Defined Perimeter Market growing?
The Software Defined Perimeter Market will exhibit a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030
