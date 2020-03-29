The Softest and Coziest Things You Can Buy on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

It’s always a good time to treat yourself, and for us, that means finding something to make us feel a little extra cozy while cooped up at home. There’s nothing more soothing than wrapping up in a super soft blanket, throwing on an oversized sweatshirt, or lighting a luxuriously scented candle, or maybe doing all three at the same time. Luckily, you can find all of those things and more — at a serious discount — at one of our favorite places to shop: Nordstrom.

The department store just dropped its huge Spring Sale featuring discounts up to 40 percent off. And we noticed it’s packed full of amazing deals on comfy fashion and home items — it’s hard to resist adding everything to our carts. So, in the spirit of getting cozy, we combed through the sale section to find the softest, plushest, and comfiest pieces we could find. Even better? Everything is under $100.

12 Comfy Sale Finds to Shop at Nordstrom

<a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/barefoot-dreams-cozychic-lite-long-cardigan/5627990/full" rel="nofollow">Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan</a>, $71.98 (orig. $114)

<a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/tommy-john-lounge-henley-tee/5605880/full" rel="nofollow">Tommy John Lounge Henley Tee</a>, $31 (orig. $62)

<a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/honeydew-intimates-mornin-gear-shorts/5633499/full" rel="nofollow">Honeydew Intimates Mornin Gear Shorts</a>, $24.98 (orig. $42)

<a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/c-o-bigelow-candle/3942846/full" rel="nofollow">C.O. Bigelow Candle</a>, $31.50 (orig. $42)

<a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/ugg-charlynne-poncho/5628166/full" rel="nofollow">Ugg Charlynne Poncho</a>, $65.98 (orig. $110)

<a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/chantelle-lingerie-soft-stretch-padded-v-neck-bra/5628088/full" rel="nofollow">Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Padded V-Neck Bra</a>, $34.80 (orig. $58)

<a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/zella-moto-ribbed-high-waist-ankle-leggings/5367107/full" rel="nofollow">Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings</a>, $41.40 (orig. $69)

<a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/patricia-green-aria-plush-slipper-women/5500948/full" rel="nofollow">Patricia Green Aria Plush Slipper</a>, $23–$28.95 (orig. $38.95)

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=1237&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbp-all-weekend-crop-sweatshirt%2F5627634%2Ffull&u1=PEO%2CTheSoftestandCoziestThingsYouCanBuyonSaleatNordstromRightNow%2Calexwarnermeredith%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7554166%2C202003%2CI" data-unprocessed-href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/bp-all-weekend-crop-sweatshirt/5627634/full" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="BP. All Weekend Crop Sweatshirt" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/bp-all-weekend-crop-sweatshirt/5627634/full" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">BP. All Weekend Crop Sweatshirt</a>, $22.98 (orig. $39)

<a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/midnight-bakery-lace-trim-dot-satin-pajamas/5413788/full" rel="nofollow">Midnight Bakery Lace Trim Dot Satin Pajamas</a>, $43.98 (orig. $74)

<a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/barefoot-dreams-cozychic-throw/5638920/full" rel="nofollow">Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw</a>, $98.49 (orig. $147)

<a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nordstrom-arctic-faux-fur-accent-pillow/5282086/full" rel="nofollow">Nordstrom Arctic Faux Fur Accent Pillow</a>, $35.40 (orig. $59)

They include this cozy knit cardigan for 35 percent off and these super stretchy moto leggings from best-selling activewear brand Zella for less than $45. We’ve also decided to swear off all regular bras for this lightweight seamless bralette that’s on sale for 40 percent off. Plus, you can also snag the Barefoot Dreams fuzzy blanket Chrissy Teigen raved about on Twitter for $50 off!

Scroll down to shop our top picks from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale section that will make your life a little bit cozier!

