SoftBank shares hit historic high as online backers celebrate

Sam Nussey
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp shares closed at a record high on Tuesday, surpassing a peak reached at the height of the dot-com bubble, as online backers celebrated the recovery in the value of the firm's tech portfolio.

Shares in SoftBank, a heavily weighted component of the Nikkei 225 index which is trading at 30-year highs, closed up 4% at 10,420 yen, above the record 10,111 yen reached in February 2000.

Underpinned by buybacks and with retail investors buying its shares and baseball-themed junk bonds, SoftBank's shares have been supported by a growing number of portfolio companies listing in ebullient markets.

The Japanese conglomerate's comeback, during which its shares have climbed almost 300% from lows hit last March as the COVID-19 pandemic roiled its portfolio, have led to celebration among its online backers.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, SoftBank haters, don't know what to do," wrote one prominent supporter on Twitter recently posting under the name "Masa Capital".

"SoftBank will reach 11,000 yen by April," wrote another on Tuesday. The group's shares hit an intraday high of 11,000 yen in February 2000 before crashing.

Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's own social media posts are centred on aphorisms, favouring quarterly presentations over Twitter to transmit his message, in contrast to the memes that have made Tesla CEO Elon Musk a retail investor favourite.

SoftBank's climbing share price has pushed its market cap above $200 billion, in marked contrast to a year earlier when it slipped behind Sony Corp to third place in the index.

In the latest effort by a SoftBank-backed firm to tap markets seeing record equity raising, South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang last week filed to list in the United States and is aiming for a $50 billion valuation, a source said.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

    WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 37 points in an entertaining matchup with ex-teammate John Wall, and the Wizards beat the undermanned Houston Rockets 131-119 on Monday night in Wall’s return to Washington. Wall, traded in December for Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick, had season highs of 29 points and 11 assists for the Rockets, who were missing leading scorer Eric Gordon along with Victor Oladipo, Christian Wood and P.J. Tucker. Houston dropped its sixth straight. Westbrook had 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season — his first in a Wizards win — and 152nd of his career. Davis Bertans added 18 points on 5-of-6 3-point shooting for Washington, which won consecutive games for the first time this season. KNICKS 123, HAWKS 112 NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 44 points, making a career-best seven 3-pointers and leading New York past Atlanta for its third straight victory. Randle added nine rebounds and five assists, finishing one point shy of his career high. RJ Barrett added 21 points and rookie Immanuel Quickley had 16 for the Knicks. Trae Young had 23 points and eight assists for the Hawks, who dropped their fourth straight and seventh in the last eight games. BULLS 120, PACERS 112, OT INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago force overtime, and the Bulls then pulled away from Indiana. Chicago had lost 10 straight against Indiana and eight straight on the road in the series. Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 23 for the Pacers, who had won two in a row. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press