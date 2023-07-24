SoftBank partners with Symbotic for AI-powered warehousing joint venture

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) -SoftBank Group is partnering with Symbotic for a warehousing venture that will be majority owned by the Japanese investor and will buy $7.5 billion of the U.S. firm's artificial intelligence-powered systems, the companies said.

Shares of Symbotic up 7% in premarket trading.

The companies are investing a combined $100 million in the venture, which will be called GreenBox Systems, they said on Monday.

SoftBank Group will have a 65% stake in GreenBox, with Symbotic owning the rest.

