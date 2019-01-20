Softball qualifier for 2020 Toyko Olympics to be held in Surrey, B.C.

Canada has been tapped to host an Olympic softball qualifying event this summer ahead of the 2020 Games in Tokyo, the World Baseball Softball Confederation announced Sunday.

The WBSC revealed that the Americas Olympic softball qualifier will be held in Surrey, B.C., from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019. The event will feature up to 16 teams, with the top two advancing to the six-team competition at the Tokyo Games.

"We knew we were up against stiff competition in securing this bid," said organizing committee chair Greg Timm.

"Our committee, volunteers, fans and players couldn't be more excited. It's going to be a very memorable experience, as we all get the opportunity to be part of softball's journey to the 2020 Olympic Games."

As host country, Japan has already secured a spot in the upcoming Olympics, while the United States locked down a berth by winning the 2018 world championships.

Canada won bronze at the worlds and is currently ranked third in the WBSC rankings.

The WBSC also announced that China and the Netherlands will each host a qualifier with first place in both events being awarded the final two spots in Tokyo.

The Canadian Press