Soft Magnetic Materials Market Report 2023 - Global Forecast to 2030: Increasing Investments in R&D and Growing Power Distribution Sector and Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market

Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market
Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Magnetic Materials Market Research Report by Material Type (Cobalt, Electrical Steel, and Soft Ferrite), Application, End Use, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market size was estimated at USD 30.23 billion in 2022, USD 33.09 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% to reach USD 62.86 billion by 2030.

The Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide the target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting for factors such as norms & regulations, and culture, to make the right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

226

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$30.23 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$62.86 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Surging Demand for Motors in the Automotive and Electrical Industries

  • Need for Electricity and Electronic Devices

  • Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization and the Need for Greater Energy Efficiency

Restraints

  • Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

  • Increasing Investments in R&D for the Development of High Quality Soft Magnetic Materials

  • Growing Power Distribution Sector and Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Challenges

  • Stringent Environmental Regulations and High Infrastructure Cost

Company Profiles

  • Acciaierie Valbruna S.p.A.

  • Advanced Magnet Source Corp.

  • ArcelorMittal

  • Arnold Magnetic Technologies

  • BIDRAGON GROUP COMPANY

  • Bakker Magnetics BV

  • Baosteel Group Corporation

  • Bomatec AG

  • Bunting Magnetics Europe Limited

  • DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

  • Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

  • Denso Corp.

  • Fluxtrol, Inc.

  • GKN Sinter Metals Inc.

  • Grundfos A/S

  • HYMAG'IN

  • Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd.

  • Heraeus Holding GmbH

  • Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

  • Hoganas AB

  • JFE Steel Group

  • Kobe Steel, Ltd

  • Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd

  • Mate Co., Ltd.

  • Metglas, Inc.

  • Nicofe Materials Ltd.

  • Ningbo Newland Magnetics Group

  • Notz Metall AG

  • POSCO Group

  • Rio Tinto PLC

  • SG Technologies Ltd

  • SM Magnetics

  • Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.

  • Sintered Specialties, LLC

  • Sintex a/s

  • Spang & Company

  • Steward Advanced Materials LLC

  • Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

  • Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

  • VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

  • Vega Technik GmbH

  • Voestalpine Stahl GmbH

  • thyssenkrupp AG

Scope of the Report

Material Type

  • Amorphous Alloys

  • High-entropy alloys (HEAs)

  • Iron & Low Carbon Steels

  • Iron-Cobalt Alloys

  • Iron-Nickel Alloys

  • Iron-Silicon Alloys

  • Iron-Silicon-Aluminum Alloys

  • Nanocrystalline Alloys

  • Soft Ferrites

    • Manganese-Zinc Ferrites

    • Nickel-Zinc Ferrites

  • Soft Magnetic Composites

Application

  • Alternators

  • Cables

  • Circuit Breakers

  • Current Sensors

  • Generators

  • Meters

  • Motors

  • Relays

  • Switched Mode Power Supplies

  • Transformers

End Use

  • Automotive

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Power & Energy

  • Telecommunications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ps59oh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • TD Bank customer out $480 after e-transfer cancelled — despite having autodeposit

    Christine Mason of Edmonton says she was pleased last September when someone wanted to buy the power tools she'd advertised on Kijiji — a cordless grinder, charger and two batteries. A man who said his name was Steve said he'd head over after work and would pay $480 by e-transfer, since he didn't carry a lot of cash. "It sounded plausible to me," said Mason. "He was in the trades and I thought, 'OK, that's fine.'" After inspecting the tools, "Steve" opened a banking app on his phone. Mason enter

  • 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in March 2023

    Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy in March to hold for years to come. The post 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in March 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy...

  • Beat the Market With 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now and Keep Holding

    Value investors can buy cheap TSX stocks such as Exchange Income Corp right now and benefit from steady gains in 2023. The post Beat the Market With 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now and Keep Holding appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • New TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Create a Self-Directed Retirement Fund

    If you're looking for solid stocks to build a retirement fund in your TFSA, look into these two dividend stocks. The post New TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Create a Self-Directed Retirement Fund appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here’s How Much to Invest for $10,000 in Dividends Each Year

    Here's how blue-chip dividend stocks on the TSX such as Enbridge, can help you earn $10,000 in annual dividend income in 2023. The post Here’s How Much to Invest for $10,000 in Dividends Each Year appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 20 Useless Products That Car Dealerships May Try To Sucker You Into Buying

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Bitcoin: Latest price collapse comes amid crypto bank fears

    Uncertainty surrounding Silvergate Bank caused a significant slump that BTC is yet to recover from

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Growth shouldn't be the only thing you look for, but in terms of these growth stocks, they provide a lot more than solid near-term numbers. The post 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • The housing market may have bottomed out, but how long will it 'bounce along the bottom'? Buyers wait in limbo as mortgage rates boomerang back toward 7%

    Homebuyers are paying nearly 50% more on their monthly bill than last year.

  • Time for Defence: How to Invest in a Volatile Market

    Here's where to invest during higher volatility. The post Time for Defence: How to Invest in a Volatile Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Marketmind: China sets out economic, political, military vision

    Asian markets will likely open on the front foot on Monday, following Wall Street's whoosh higher on Friday, but a raft of Chinese economic data and remarks from U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the week could quickly shift sentiment. Monetary policy decisions from Australia and Japan on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, will be market-moving events too. Before that however, investors have a deluge of headlines from China this weekend to digest.

  • Analysis-China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

    China plans to splurge to help its chip sector overcome U.S. export curbs, but money can only do so much unless Chinese firms can break from a cycle that hinders innovation and traps them at the low end of the value chain, industry players said. The government has earmarked $140 billion that could include subsidising the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment, Reuters reported in December, likely benefiting manufacturers such as China's sole semiconductor lithography specialist, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE). The outlay was in response to the United States increasingly tightening export restrictions of chipmaking technology for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military.

  • Need Passive Income? Turn $5,000 Into $21 Every Month

    Investing $5,000 in Exchange Income Fund will help you earn $250 in annual dividends. But is EIF stock a buy right now? The post Need Passive Income? Turn $5,000 Into $21 Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here's what could happen next to crypto-friendly bank Silvergate Capital

    Once a crucial banking partner for the crypto firms, Silvergate Capital (SI) is now on the cusp of failure.

  • Analysis-Chinese companies hang onto dollars, hedge to prepare for volatile yuan

    Some Chinese companies are holding on to dollar revenues from exports, while others are turning to foreign exchange hedging in anticipation of a fall in the value of the yuan, according to executives, bankers and data analysed by Reuters. Several bankers in China told Reuters that clients are reluctant to convert export receipts, while exchange filings show more than 30 A-share listed companies have signed up to use currency derivatives for risk-hedging so far this year. Central bank data also shows a shift, with dollar deposits at China's commercial banks, which had declined over the past year, jumping by $34 billion in January to $887.8 billion.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit...

  • Jobs report, Powell testifies: What to know this week

    The February jobs report and two days of testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will highlight the schedule in the week ahead for investors.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia's February car sales down 62% year-on-year, says AEB

    This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Car sales in Russia collapsed by 62.1% year-on-year in February, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, as Western sanctions continued to cause problems for the industry. The AEB said 41,851 vehicles had been sold during February, compared with 110,441 vehicles in February 2022.