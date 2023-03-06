Soft Magnetic Materials Market Report 2023 - Global Forecast to 2030: Increasing Investments in R&D and Growing Power Distribution Sector and Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles
Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market
Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Magnetic Materials Market Research Report by Material Type (Cobalt, Electrical Steel, and Soft Ferrite), Application, End Use, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market size was estimated at USD 30.23 billion in 2022, USD 33.09 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% to reach USD 62.86 billion by 2030.
The Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide the target audience.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting for factors such as norms & regulations, and culture, to make the right coverage strategy for your market plan.
Key Metrics
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
226
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$30.23 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$62.86 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
9.5%
Regions Covered
Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Surging Demand for Motors in the Automotive and Electrical Industries
Need for Electricity and Electronic Devices
Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization and the Need for Greater Energy Efficiency
Restraints
Volatility in Raw Material Prices
Opportunities
Increasing Investments in R&D for the Development of High Quality Soft Magnetic Materials
Growing Power Distribution Sector and Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles
Challenges
Stringent Environmental Regulations and High Infrastructure Cost
Company Profiles
Acciaierie Valbruna S.p.A.
Advanced Magnet Source Corp.
ArcelorMittal
Arnold Magnetic Technologies
BIDRAGON GROUP COMPANY
Bakker Magnetics BV
Baosteel Group Corporation
Bomatec AG
Bunting Magnetics Europe Limited
DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES
Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
Denso Corp.
Fluxtrol, Inc.
GKN Sinter Metals Inc.
Grundfos A/S
HYMAG'IN
Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd.
Heraeus Holding GmbH
Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
Hoganas AB
JFE Steel Group
Kobe Steel, Ltd
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd
Mate Co., Ltd.
Metglas, Inc.
Nicofe Materials Ltd.
Ningbo Newland Magnetics Group
Notz Metall AG
POSCO Group
Rio Tinto PLC
SG Technologies Ltd
SM Magnetics
Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.
Sintered Specialties, LLC
Sintex a/s
Spang & Company
Steward Advanced Materials LLC
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG
Vega Technik GmbH
Voestalpine Stahl GmbH
thyssenkrupp AG
Scope of the Report
Material Type
Amorphous Alloys
High-entropy alloys (HEAs)
Iron & Low Carbon Steels
Iron-Cobalt Alloys
Iron-Nickel Alloys
Iron-Silicon Alloys
Iron-Silicon-Aluminum Alloys
Nanocrystalline Alloys
Soft Ferrites
Manganese-Zinc Ferrites
Nickel-Zinc Ferrites
Soft Magnetic Composites
Application
Alternators
Cables
Circuit Breakers
Current Sensors
Generators
Meters
Motors
Relays
Switched Mode Power Supplies
Transformers
End Use
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Power & Energy
Telecommunications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ps59oh
