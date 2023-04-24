Here Are All the "Soft Girl" Makeup Products Sofia Richie Used for Her Wedding Day Glam

Sofia Richie inadvertently let the masses know that it's wedding season this past weekend. Having the most dreamiest wedding in the South of France, Richie had all the girlies scrambling to their nearest Ulta or Sephora to recreate her "soft girl" nuptial glam — having a beau or not.

.

The "IT" girl of Hollywood married music producer Elliot Grainge in custom Chanel gowns. We have to acknowledge that Richie doing major press over the weekend for Chanel and the upcoming Met Gala was top-tier marketing — but also the fact that she looked effortlessly stunning while werking was the icing on the cake.

Richie took every opportunity as one should to highlight one of the greatest moments in her life and debuted her very own TikTok channel in the process, offering the girls a "Get ready with me" moment. Thanks to her, we have the full rundown on the exact products she used the entire wedding weekend. Her beat for the occasion was classic soft girl realness. Naturally sunkissed, gloss, a bit of dewiness — the works. Minimalist makeup was in full rotation.

Of course as the star is the beauty director of the cult-loved makeup brand, NUDESTIX, you should only guess their stellar products were in the roundup. Keep scrolling on for all of the deets.

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick

How she used: Richie used this product to bring out the natural, sunkissed glow. She used this foundation to camouflage any redness to even out her skin tone.

Price:$49 USD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hourglass Cosmetics (@hourglasscosmetics)

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte in "Bondi Bae"

How she used:Staying true to her role as the beauty director of Nudestix, she knows the power of definition and used this bronzing stick to sculpt out her cheekbones.

Price:$35 USD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUDESTIX (@nudestix)

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte in "Sunset Strip"

Story continues

How she used:No glam is ever complete without blush. Richie dabbed Nudestix's "Sunset Strip" on her cheeks for a warm, inviting "blushing bride" flush.

Price:$35 USD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUDESTIX (@nudestix)

Chanel Beauty Multi-Use Glow Stick

How she used:Dubbed "the wedding highlighter" Richie applied this in the focal points of her glam.

Price:$45 USD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHANEL BEAUTY Community (@welovecoco)

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix Sculpting Gel

How she used:In the TikTok clips, Richie revealed that her eyebrows were pre-tinted, as what bride wants to fuss with perfecting her brows on her wedding day. Instead of having them filled in, she grabbed this handy gold tube in the shade "clear" from Charlotte Tilbury to brush them into place.

Price:$26 USD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@charlottetilbury)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in "No.02"

How she used:Richie shared that she prefers a good lip liner or gloss over wearing lipstick and opted for a Victoria Beckham goodie.

Price:$28 USD