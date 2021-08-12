‘So soft and cozy’: This v-neck sweater at Nordstrom is 40% off, and shoppers bought it in every color

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer may be coming to an end, and while that may be sad for some, others are excited at the prospect of fall weather and fall fashion.

If you’re ready to add some cozy additions to your wardrobe (because, honestly, who isn’t?), you need to get your hands on this v-neck sweater that’s currently 40% off for a limited time only.

Buy Now

This v-neck sweater is the perfect addition to your fall closet. Available in four different colors, this sweater has a center seam and has a super soft and comfortable knit. This is a sweater you’ll want as it begins to get cooler outside, but it’ll also hold up when it’s full-on winter.

One person wrote, “This sweater is so soft and cozy. I’m super sensitive to itchy knits, and this one passed the test. It’s very flattering with the v-neck and puffed shoulders. The sleeves are extra long but look good cuffed.”

Others noted that, depending on your body type, this sweater is slightly cropped. “This sweater is awesome. It’s more cropped than expected, which was a nice surprise. I got it in [the] ‘vanilla’ color, and it looks exactly as pictured. Overall this was a great buy,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

If you liked this post, check out 4 amazing dresses under $25 from Nordstrom Rack that you’ll literally live in all summer and fall.

More from In The Know:

‘This is a major success’: Nordstrom shoppers love MCM’s newly launched perfume and its cute packaging

This Amazon retinol moisturizer delivers powerful results in less than 2 weeks

5 white wardrobe staples from Nordstrom that you need for all your summer activities

This inexpensive facial cleanser soothes even the most sensitive, inflamed skin

The post ‘So soft and cozy’: This v-neck sweater at Nordstrom is 40% off, and shoppers bought it in every color appeared first on In The Know.