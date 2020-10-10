Sofie Dossi’s Hollywood-Themed Bedroom Is Overflowing With Sparkly Dresses

Dream Digs is a series where we get a peek inside the bedrooms of the coolest people we know. From zen oases to childhood bedrooms –– we tour where they rest their head each night.

Just as we imagined it would be, the YouTuber, live performing artist, actress, and all-around-global sensation, Sofie Dossi’s childhood bedroom is worth reading (and writing) about. In Refinery29’s latest episode of Dream Digs, we’re getting full access to the rising star’s packed closet (which is filled with both cozy sweats and a plethora of sparkly dresses), her personal diary entries (yes, really), and one altogether surprising tool that’s utilized often (hint: it has to do with hunting!).

The decidedly Hollywood-themed space — best personified by an Audrey Hepburn eye-decal plastered on a baby-blue wall — is as bold and glamorous as Dossi herself. “I’ll lay on the ground or lay on the bed, listen to music, and zone out. I think laying on the floor is pretty comfy — having the sunlight come in is so nice. I don’t know, it’s a vibe,” she muses. “I think my favorite part of my bedroom is my bed because I enjoy sleeping in it and I really enjoy sleeping.” Check out the full tour above — and shop a few alluring decor essentials from Dossi’s sunshine-and-vibe-filled sanctuary below.

