Sofia Vergara's Early Modeling Shots Are a Total '90s Throwback

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara may not age, but her outfits from her early modeling days do. This week, the actress took a trip down memory lane, documenting nostalgic moments (and fashion) from the beginning of her career on Instagram. First, she shared a clip of herself from the '80s in a bikini while lounging by the pool, before jumping ahead to the next decade with a slideshow of snapshots that reflected the '90s all too well.

In the photos, Sofia wore a turquoise sequined handkerchief top with a halter neckline, and paired the backless shirt with faded, low-rise bootcut jeans and silver peep-toe stilettos. Even her glam, which included blonde highlights and frosty pink lipstick, was a throwback. The first shot showed Sofia standing on a rooftop with her hands on her hips and the Miami skyline in the background, while another featured the America's Got Talent judge filming in front of the camera (she used to host the Spanish travel show Fuera de Serie).

"#tbt u know where,in the 90's🤣🤣🌴🌴🌴," Sofia captioned the Instagram carousel.

Not only has Sofia's career come a long way since then, but so has her fashion. As one of the most highest-paid actresses on TV, Vergara has a wardrobe to match. Though, clothes aren't what necessarily make her feel beautiful. "What's most important is how you feel on the inside. And I feel beautiful when I'm with my husband and my family and friends," she previously told InStyle, adding: "Don't get me wrong: I can assure you, during those moments I'll have some makeup on—and probably high heels."