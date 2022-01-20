Sofia Vergara Transforms Into Griselda Blanco For Upcoming Netflix Series

Griselda, Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco in Griselda. Elizabeth Morris/Netflix © 2022

Whoa, talk about a total transformation! Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is taking on the role of notorious Colombian drug boss Griselda Blanco - aka La Madrina, aka The Black Widow - in an upcoming Netflix series, and from what we can tell, she more than looks the part. On Nov. 3, the streamer announced the upcoming limited drama series, appropriately titled Griselda - which has been in development for over eight years with Vergara and executive producer Luis Balaguer - would finally arrive on its platform.

The logline for the true-life-inspired series describes Griselda as a show that will chronicle the "real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history." Her "lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery" is what led to Blanco having a lucrative drug career that lasted over three decades and earning her the nickname "Cocaine Godmother" before her death in 2012.

A first-look photo from Griselda was released on Jan. 19 that shows Vergara fully transformed into the crime boss thanks to a major makeover, and fans were shocked to see how much she takes after her. Joining Vergara in the new Netflix series are actors Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez, and José Zúñiga. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Griselda.