Sofia Vergara says her marriage to Joe Manganiello ended because she's ready to be a grandmother, not an 'old mom'

Sofia Vergara revealed the reason her marriage to Joe Manganiello ended. Carlos Alvarez/WireImage

Sofia Vergara says her marriage to Joe Manganiello ended due to different views on having kids.

Vergara, 51, said she didn't want to be "an old mom" in an interview with Spanish newspaper El País.

"I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," she told the paper.

Sofia Vergara says her marriage to Joe Manganiello ended because they had differing views on having children.

The 51-year-old actor spoke about her personal life in an interview with Spanish newspaper El País.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," Vergara told El País. "I feel it's not fair to the baby."

The "Griselda" star says she respects women who choose to have kids later in life but says it's not for her.

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," Vergara said.

She has one son, Manolo, with her ex-husband José González. Vergara and González split in 1993, two years after their son was born.

Vergara added that her priority will still be living her own life, even if she becomes a grandmother.

"When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do," Vergara said.

And if she finds love in the future, her partner "has to come" with his own children, she said.

"I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things," Vergara added.

In July, Vergara and Manganiello announced they were divorcing after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a joint statement at that time.

Read the original article on Business Insider