Sofia Vergara Looks Completely Unrecognizable in Netflix's New Trailer for 'Griselda'

We've come to love Sofia Vergara's signature style and bubbly persona over the years, between her many public appearances and her character Gloria on the hit sitcom Modern Family. But, Vergara is showing fans a different side in her upcoming Netflix show, Griselda, in which she'll portray 1980s Miami drug cartel leader Griselda Blanco.

Netflix just released its newest trailer for the series, which premieres on Jan. 25, showing Griselda's journey to becoming "the Godmother," as she was widely known. The clip opens up in a courtroom where a woman states that Griselda has "owned Miami" the last three years by distributing cocaine. A man then adds, "Ms. Blanco's operation has been efficient, deadly, and incredibly successful."

Vergara looks nearly unrecognizable through the use of makeup, prosthetics, hair, and costumes. The preview continues to show the rise of the Columbian drug lord, which includes her moving to Miami in 1978 with her sons. As she becomes involved in selling cocaine, chaos (gun fights, briefcases of money, partying, etc.) ensues. Towards the end of the trailer, the words "queenpin," 'innovator," "mother," and "killer" are all flashes across the screen. At the very end of the teaser, Griselda is seen strutting into a building before a woman says she walked "like a boss."

Latin star Karol G also stars alongside Vergara as Carla, one of Griselda's closest friends and confidants.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about," Vergara, who also serves as an executive producer on the project, said in a statement.

Griselda will be available to streaming on Netflix Jan. 25.

