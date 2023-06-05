Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Relist Beverly Hills Mansion for $18 Million — See Inside!

The Italian-inspired home features a theater, full-size gym and wine cellar

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock, Ryan Lahiff

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have decided to let go of their Beverly Hills villa — again.

The couple listed the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home for $18 million for a second time in under a year, PEOPLE confirms.

Vergara, 50, and Manganiello, 46, previously put the home up for sale in July 2022 for nearly $20 million before taking it off the market. Now, the Italian-inspired estate is back on the market with a reduced price tag. Santiago Arana of The Agency and Barry Peele of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.

Ryan Lahiff

The Modern Family alum purchased the property — which sits on more than half an acre — in 2014 for $10.6 million before marrying her now-husband. She has since remodeled the home, built in 2006, adding touches of an Italian villa with the help of interior designer Jennifer Bevan, according Variety's Dirt.

With three stories and more than 11,000 square feet, the mansion includes a chef’s kitchen, a theater and a full-size gym, according to the listing.

Michael McNamara / Sothebyâs International Realty

Down a spiral staircase, the lower-level features a bar with a wine cellar and tasting room, sporting a black-and-white color scheme that contrasts with the light and airy decor on the upper levels.

Sothebyâs International Realty

The backyard features high hedges, a manicured lawn, a pool, a hot tub and a barbecue area.

Ryan Lahiff

The America's Got Talent judge and the True Blood alum first met through her Modern Family co-star Jesse TylerFerguson at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014 — although Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb at the time. A few weeks after the event, Vergara announced her breakup with Loeb, prompting Manganiello to ask Ferguson for the actress's number.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Although Vergara didn't believe that she was ready to date at the time, Manganiello won her over.

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," Manganiello told PEOPLE in 2020. "And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it."



Read the original article on People.