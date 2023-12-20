Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Had a Girls' Night Out in Coordinating Body-Con Dresses

Talk about two pretty best friends.

In addition to being co-judges on America's Got Talent and fellow spokespeople, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are good pals behind-the-scenes, too. And, like any girlfriend duo, the two love a good girls' night out. On Wednesday, Klum shared a snap from the friends' most recent escapades, which included a mirror picture, matching black platforms, and coordinating body-con dresses.

In the shot, which was shared to Klum's main feed, Vergara posed in a skin-tight, long-sleeve brown maxidress styled with ankle-breaking black towering stilettos and a matching clutch bag that she held in front of her face. She accessorized with a gold cuff bracelet, hoop earrings, and smattering of rings. Her long caramel hair was worn straight and parted down the middle.

Klum stood behind Vergara while taking the photo with her phone. For her part, she wore a black sleeveless sequin mini, matching heels, and gold jewelry. She wore her blonde hair in her go-to long shag style that features choppy layers and forehead fringe.

Being the ever supportive friend that she is, Klum hyped up her newly-single friend by captioning the post, "wow @sofiavergara 🍑."

This isn't the first time the besties have unintentionally complemented each other's outfits. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vergara said they often accidentally match all the time because they are just that in sync. "We're always twinning, but you think that we planned this and we don't. It just happens," she said. "We're connected, we're like twins."

The two first met on the set of AGT back in 2020 and quickly formed a friendship both on and off the screen. Klum and Vergara also share a few mutual friends, including Lauren Silverman, Terry Mandel, and Terri Seymour, and they love to hit the town with their "girl gang."

"We feel very Sex and the City when the four of us go out," Klum told NBC Insider earlier this year. "When we all hang out together, we're kind of gossiping, talking about relationships. I mean, girly stuff, and it's just fun to have girls to do that with now, and we're all kind of in the same age group."



